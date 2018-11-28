Ascension Catholic headed back to state championship
A torrential downpour and a muddy field didn’t stop Ascension Catholic from a 37-13 victory over Vermilion Catholic in the Division 4 semifinals in Donaldsonville.
The Bulldogs rushed for 413 yards led by Jai Williams (316 and three touchdowns). Jamar Barber added 72 yards, and quarterback John Mire had two rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs made the first big play of the game when Mason Zeringue intercepted Eagle quarterback Ethan Lege in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs capitalized as Williams scored from 19 yards out, set up by a 40-yard pickup by Barber and ACHS led 7-0. The Eagles came right back with a 74-yard touchdown from Lege to Ethan Lege to tie the game at 7-7. The Bulldogs punter Rodney Blanchard would pin the Eagles at the 1-yard line, and two players later assisted on a safety with Dillion Davis for a 9-7 lead in the second quarter.
ACHS would put together another drive in the quarter ending with a 6-yard Mire touchdown and a 15-7 lead. Vermilion Catholic responded with the Lege connection again, this time from 72 yards, and cut the lead to 15-13 at the half. The rain had started and field conditions were getting bad. Ascension Catholic normally runs a spread/pistol formation but decided to nix that for a traditional “I” formation under center due to the conditions.
“We told the team that we have the lead, the weather is not getting any better and we were getting in the “I” and running the ball plus playing better defense,” said coach Drey Trosclair. That change was the key to a second half dominant performance. Vermilion Catholic, normally a pass first team, was shut out in the second half, and the Bulldogs added two more Williams and a Mire touchdown for its final tally.
“The offensive and defensive lines were really good, especially in the second half, we ran behind those guys, plus got pressure on their QB,” Trosclair said. Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier said, “The weather was a factor, but give credit to Ascension Catholic. We had some opportunities with turnovers and a partially blocked punt but could not execute. Their offense (AC) is built for this."
Ascension Catholic (11-1) heads back to the Mercedes-Bezd Superdome for a rematch with Lafayette Christian, who beat Southern Lab 35-20. “Our team respected VC. They are a good team, but our kids adjusted after the half and played great ball,” Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs collected four turnovers including a key interception by Brock Acosta in the second half. “Our defense played strong as always, we gave up two touchdowns early but nothing in the second half,” Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs will play at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 against a strong Lafayette Christian team.
“Both teams should be at full strength, which wasn’t the case last year. We get to play the team that took what we wanted, the state championship trophy,” Trosclair said.
East Ascension loses heartbreaker to John Ehret
East Ascension led 24-21 with less than a minute remaining in its quarterfinal game with John Ehret, needing one defensive stop to advance to the 5A semifinals. The Patriots' Jacoby Windom made the play of the game hooking up with Ja’Ron Glenn for a 44-yard touchdown and a 27-24 win over the Spartans at Hoss Memtass Stadium.
East Ascension trailed 15-14 at the half with both touchdowns coming from senior quarterback Jason Wakefield. The Spartans were facing one of the best defenses in all classes, led by LSU verbal commitment Donte Starks. The Patriot defense lived up to its billing, holding EA to 138 yards, but the players were not able to force any turnovers.
The Spartans and Patriots went scoreless in the third quarter. EA took a 17-15 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Alberto Ontiveros. The Spartans defense extended the lead to 24-15 when Jeritn Ester blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt and Jaqunn Mitchell scooped it up and ran it in for a 78-yard touchdown with 5:49 left in the game.
The Patriots answered quickly with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-21 with 4:06 left. The Patriots defense forced a punt by EA and set up their offense for the winning drive. East Ascension (11-2) were in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2004 and showed they belonged among the best teams in 5A.
John Ehret advances to play top-ranked West Monroe on the road on Friday.
Coach Darnell Lee gave his final thoughts on the season. “Our team learned a lot about ourselves this season. We faced adversity, losing four starters to season-ending injuries, and we continued to compete at a big level," he said. "We are losing some great kids, who are great players, to graduation but they are leaving the program in good hands with the kids moving up. We have tasted the quarterfinals and it’s an expectation now. This will continue to raise the bar for our program. Thanks to our administration, faculty and our oh so strong community for their support this season. Go Big Blue.”