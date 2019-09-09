GONZALES - New security cameras are being installed in Jambalaya Park after vandals struck the park multiple times, first damaging the men's restroom over three nights in mid-August, then tearing electrical equipment out of the Gonzales park's amphitheater over Labor Day weekend.

Alvin Broussard, the city's director of public works, told City Council members Monday that the first of the security cameras had been installed that day, with more to follow.

The vandals have cost the city several thousand dollars in repairs, Broussard has said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I hope we catch them," City Councilman Kirk Boudreaux said Monday.

"Me, too," Broussard said.

Gonzales looking to stop Jambalaya Park vandalism GONZALES — After vandals struck Jambalaya Park three nights in a row last week, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, the city of …

Also on Monday, the council voted to approve recommendations made by the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission at its Sept. 3 meeting:

A preliminary plat from the developers of the Heritage Crossing mixed-used community at La. 44 and La. 30 to partition a tract for the city's new Performing Arts, Conference and Events Center and create a new tract for the road to provide access to the center.

+2 Heritage Crossing will be home to Gonzales performing arts center, after City Council vote GONZALES — The City Council on Monday decided to locate its new performing arts center at a mixed-used development to be built at the corner o…

A preliminary plat from builder Jeff Vallee to create five lots at the center portion of Ida Street to replace five trailer homes with five houses.

City Engineer Jackie Baumann reported that work to build a turning lane from each direction on Cornerview Road onto Irma Boulevard is near completion, with curbs now finished and sidewalk and asphalt work remaining.

The project at Cornerview, which is also a state highway, is a collaborative one between the city and the state.