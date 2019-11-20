The annual Council on Aging Halloween party was Oct. 25 at the Gonzales Senior Center. The music was provided by Route 61, and treats were given to the clients.
The rain dampened the day, but 26 seniors participated in the costume contest.
Volunteers from Canon Hospice, Accord Rehab, Francois Bend, Gonzales Home Health, Feliciana Home Health and People’s Health judged the costume contest and provided door prizes.
Winning the most creative division was Juanita Guillot; Stelle Menne, second; Ellen Riger, third; and Pay Mayers, fourth.
Mary Chauff won the prettiest category; Debra Danielson, Lucille Taylor, Wanda Torres and Ruth Kidd placing.
Elladee Chauvin won the funniest division, and placing were Lucille Blair, Mervin Young, Violet Patterson and Linda Francois.
In the scariest division, Frankie Tortorich was first, with other top winners including Mary Russell, Jeanette Richardson and Linda Lomas.
Carol Laparne was first in the sexiest division, with Gail Barter, Sam Bradford, Patsy Lafleur and Johnny Bradford finishing in the top spots.
In the most realistic category, Bertha Matherne won first; Ricky Wilson, second; Ann Jeanmaire, third; and Judy Lebourgeois, fourth.