Daniel Erspamer was the speaker June 16 at the Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable. At the meeting, from left, are Aly Rau, Pelican Institute; Joyce LaCour; Marty Luke, president, Baton Rouge Pro-Life; Erspamer; Dr. Kathleen Harms; Geri Teasley; and Darrene Miller.

 Provided photo by Joyce LaCour

Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, spoke June 16 at the Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

Erspamer gave a wrap-up of the 2022 legislative session.