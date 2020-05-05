More than a hundred mourners sat in their vehicles April 28 in the parking lot at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to honor the life of Eugene "Gene" Witek, who died April 22 from complications of the coronavirus.
Witek, 73, was a retired educator, firefighter, fire chief and mentor to many in the fire service.
Those attending the outdoor service turned into their radios to hear a eulogy presented by St. Amant Fire Chief and longtime friend James E. LeBlanc. Rows of fire service vehicles lined the parking lot.
LeBlanc, who was 13 when he first met Witek, said Witek was know around the station for his dedication to the fire service. Throughout his 40-year fire service career, Witek worked as the coordinator for the Ascension Parish Fire District 1 and served as president of the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association, president of the Ascension Parish Mutual Aid Association, Fire Chief of the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, board member and officer of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and president of the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department.
Known to many as Coach, Chief or Scooter, he was born in Lublin, Wisconsin on June 10, 1946 and grew up on a dairy farm. He graduated from University of Wisconsin Lacrosse with a degree in education; after graduation he relocated to Louisiana to begin teaching in Darrow.
He was a stockholder of his beloved Green Bay Packers and enjoyed going to New Orleans Baby Cakes games. Witek was proud of his Polish heritage, loved listening to polka music and visited his hometown as often as possible.
"Chief Witek had a unique quality in that he could make anyone feel special in the community," LeBlanc said. "He brought life to everything and touched every heart that he met. His very outspoken leadership and influence, usually behind the scenes was phenomenal. He dedicated himself to helping others and never expected anything in return."
After his death, area firefighters escorted his body from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to Ascension Parish. A memorial display was set up in his honor at the Fire District 1 office in Gonzales. People are asked to plant trees in Witek's memory.