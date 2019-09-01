Marci Gaines Bradley and Keturah Green of Baton Rouge are among 12 members recently appointed to the 2019-21 GOLD (Graduates Of the Last Decade) Council of the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association.
The other new members are Neil Bourgeois of Springfield, Missouri.; Allie Dyer, Kaityln Seiler and Anna Strider of Mandeville; Baylen Fontenot of New Orleans; Larshell Green of Hammond; Christopher Jackler of Ponchatoula; Kent Landacre Jr. of Prairieville; Seth Leto of Loranger; and Kati Morse of Ponchatoula.
Returning members include David Cavell of Thibodeaux; Shawn Gatlin of Brooklyn, New York; Michael Kyles Jr., Marjorie Parker and Yazmyn Smith of Hammond; Chris Mycoskie of McKinney, Texas; Renee Picou of Livingston; Shane Purvis of Mandeville; Malayne Sharp of Denham Springs; William Takewell of Lexington, Kentucky; and Jeremy Troulliet and Rebecca Schnadelbach Troulliet of Ponchatoula.
Executive director of alumni relations Michelle Biggs said the GOLD Council is dedicated to fostering and sustaining relationships with graduates from Southeastern of the last decade to keep them engaged and actively involved with the university.