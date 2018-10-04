ST. AMANT — The volunteer fire district serving the majority of residents on the east bank of Ascension Parish plans to use insurance money and reserve funds to replace its flood-damaged main fire station in St. Amant, after its second appeal for federal aid dollars failed.

James LeBlanc, chairman of the board for Fire Protection District 1, said the district learned Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has found, for the second time, that the station on Stringer Bridge Road did not sustain enough damage to qualify for federal dollars to rebuild it.

The station, which remains closed, got more than 4 feet of water in the August 2016 flood. But FEMA judged that the structure was not 50 percent damaged and so did not qualify for federal aid to demolish and rebuild the station at the value of its pre-flood condition, district officials said.

"Now we can't wait on FEMA any more," LeBlanc said. "We have to roll."

The station is 45 years old and has been added on to seven times, LeBlanc said, adding that "the days of piece-mealing these old buildings is over with."

LeBlanc said the district would be looking to build a new St. Amant main station, at an estimated cost of $2.9 million, with $450,000 in insurance money and the remainder coming from reserves.

"It's frustrating, because we should not have to be using public money on a disaster that destroyed fire stations," LeBlanc said.

The volunteer-run fire district is funded by a half-cent sales tax that raises $2.3 million to $2.6 million annually.

In a statement Thursday, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said that appeals have been made in a an effort "to have this station declared substantially damaged, beyond 50 percent of its value."

Twice, technical teams from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security, staff from engineering and architectural firms and FEMA inspectors have assessed the building, the parish OHSEP statement said.

Following the most recent assessment, FEMA approved money for repairs, not replacement, the statement said.

Melissa Wilkins, a spokesperson for FEMA, said Thursday that the total federal share available for the cost of repairing the building is $81,774.

"A review of additional requested costs is ongoing," Wilkins said. "FEMA remains committed to the ongoing recovery of Ascension Parish, including fire stations."

Since it's taking the route of replacing, not repairing, St. Amant's main fire station, the fire district won't be receiving any federal funds for the work, LeBlanc said.

Seven of 11 fire stations in Fire Protection District 1 got flood water two years ago.

In St. Amant, firefighters are working from one of the St. Amant substations that was repaired with insurance money. The district continues in the FEMA process with its other St. Amant substation that got close to 7 feet of water.

The Galvez/Lake Volunteer Fire Department's flood-damaged main station in Prairieville was renovated, with insurance money, and is back in use. The district's substation there was also still usable after the flood.

Long-planned construction for new stations in Geismar and Sorrento, both damaged in the flood and repaired enough to get by, will be moving forward.

Fire Protection District One chose not to submit FEMA projects for those stations in order not to delay the construction of new ones, the parish office of homeland security said.

The firefighters at the Geismar station recently moved to an interim location nearby, to help facilitate construction for the new station.

The Ascension Parish Council will be voting Thursday night on the apparent low bidder, J. Reed Constructors of Baton Rouge, for both projects: $2.96 million for the new Geismar station and $2.85 million for the new station in Sorrento.