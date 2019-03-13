GONZALES — Only 10 out of approximately 40 appraisals remain to be done for homes on East Silverleaf Street in Gonzales, a neighborhood that's been steadily working toward a federal buyout of its flood-prone properties.

Jackie Bauman, Gonzales city engineer, told the City Council on Monday that the appraisals will go next to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Emergency Watershed Protection Program, which offers the buyouts.

Residents of East Silverleaf will learn the results of their appraisals, which were started in December by Axia Valuation, all at the same time, as required by the USDA program, Baumann has said.

Another ongoing project in the city, the expansion of its wastewater treatment facility, is well underway, with the digging work now completed for an additional aeration pond at the facility off La. 44, Baumann told council members.

The expansion of the wastewater treatment plant is the final phase in improvements to the city's sewer system funded by a $15 million loan awarded to Gonzales in 2015 by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The city has begun repaying the loans with funds generated by a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1989 for sewer system improvements.