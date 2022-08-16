The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Historic Preservation and Archaeology divisions recently awarded $548,185 in grants to support 21 projects, trainings, surveys and scholarships within various communities across the state.
Regional projects include:
- Donaldsonville received a grant for $11,000 for a Native American Educational Preservation Project.
- Hammond received $7,882 for a Railroad Park history exhibit.
- Denham Springs received $15,317 in fiscal year 2021 money for Discovering Spring Park Feasibility Study, pending National Park Service approval.
“Historic preservation is important to all of Louisiana as it helps create jobs and spurs economic development throughout the state while preserving our culture and history in the process,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “Through these grants, we are investing in preservation to highlight our historic areas and bring them back to life. The investment of these grants is paying long-term dividends for Louisiana not just in tax revenue but also commitment to community.”
The grants are possible through the division’s annual apportionment from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. The grants are competitive and require a 50-50 match of nonfederal money.