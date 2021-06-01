It's time to register for the River Region Art Association Summer Art Program, which starts June 14 with an "Animal Parade" theme of drawing, painting and collage-making.
The class is for ages 6-10 and is from 9 a.m. to noon.
The "Mixed-Up Media" class is for students ages 11 to 15, held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is a week of drawing, using acrylic and watercolor paints, as well as colored pencils, handmade paper of their own design and other adornments.
Fee for the week-long camp is $110. Registration forms and schedule of classes are available on the association's Facebook page and at riverregionartassociation.square.site. On the website, visitors will find forms, a schedule and payment information.
Payments must be received prior to the start of class. For information, call Sharon Flanagan at (504) 452-2616.
The River Region Art Association Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message for more information.