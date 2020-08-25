Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced its participation in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign. Additional deputies, whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers, will be on duty, according to a news release. During the Labor Day holiday period, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadway. This increases the potential for alcohol related crashes involving serious injury or death, the release said.
The additional patrols run until Sept. 7, in efforts to detect, stop and arrest alcohol impaired drivers. Deputies will also conduct traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
Make a jar terrarium
Terrariums first became popular in the 1970s. Make your own decorative terrariums with sand, gravel, rocks and moss and design it with any décor that will fit into the jar. Stop by at any Ascension Parish Library location during September to pick up your terrarium packet. Call the library in Donaldsonville, at (225) 473-8052; Gonzales, (225) 647-3955; Dutchtown,(225) 673-8699; or Galvez at 622-3339 for the details. Crafts will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
Cointment said the parish has been accepting scrap metal and has a separate bin specifically designated for metals.
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.