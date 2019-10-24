A search is underway for an Ascension Parish man who reportedly went missing earlier this week at a boat ramp in Toledo Bend ahead of a fishing tournament.
KSLA reports authorities in Sabine Parish received a call late Tuesday afternoon regarding a pickup truck idling at a boat ramp with a trailer attached. An empty boat was also found floating nearby.
The ramp is located at Tranquility Bay on the Toledo Bend Reservoir.
Reports say the 70-year-old Gonzales man's keys and wallet were left inside the truck. Investigators believe the vehicle had been running for three hours before their arrival.
Officials from multiple agencies are assisting in the search, along with family and friends.