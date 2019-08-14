Nine community leaders traded their business attire for sequins, fringe, feathers and fancy hats to dance across the stage Saturday during the diamond anniversary edition of the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause.
One, top fundraiser Hope Guedry, took to a suspended hoop for a aerial routine. She danced with partner Leonard Augustus Jr.
"Dancing For A Cause 2019 was spectacular," said Dr. Liz Fussell, the Arc's executive director. "We are so appreciative to everyone who participated and helped sponsor The Arc of East Ascension." The event is the center's annual fundraiser to support programs for people with disabilities.
Event organizer Sharon Morris said she was thrilled with the event's attendance and community support. The red carpet-themed fundraiser was held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Guedry won the Fan's Choice nod with the most audience votes and the Platinum Premiere Award for raising more than $17,000.
Andrea "Andi" Carroll, won the judges choice with the high score of the night with her partner Dwight Bell as they danced to "Hey Pachuco."
Elizabeth Vowell, with WAFB Channel 9, was presented an award for raising the most in company in-kind donations.
An addition to this year's fundraiser was a performance by the LSU Golden Girls. The Arc dancers, clients who receive services from the nonprofit agency, also took to the stage for their annual performance.
Other awards presented:
Dr. Samantha Gulino and LeBrian Patrick: Electric Energy Award and Gold High Achiever Award
Joel Robert and Joanna Chustz: Simply Sensational Award and Gold High Achiever Award
Barker Dirmann and Hannah Hinson: Thrilling Throwback Award and Silver Achieve with Us fundraising award
Megan Babin and Leonard Augustus Jr.: Captivating Emotion Award
Ricky Dickmyer and Jerisse Grantham: Fabulous Footwork Award
Vowell and Patrick: Bling-Tastic Beauty award
Carroll and Bell: Partner Perfection Award and Silver Achieve With Us Award
Rachel Vallot and Van Vo: Sweet Moves Award
Guedry and Augustus : Hustle: Aerial Elegance Award