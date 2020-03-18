The Ascension Fund is accepting grant applications for the 2020-21 school year through May 1. All educators within Ascension Parish public schools are encouraged to apply.
The grants are open to all fields of study with the intent to support innovative and creative methods of learning for students, according to a news release.
The Ascension Fund offers two types of grants: individual teacher grants in the amount of $500 or $1,000 or school impact grants in the amount of $2,500.
For information or to apply, visit ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.