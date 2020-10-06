"Tropic Like it's Hot" is the theme for Dutchtown High School homecoming festivities.

The school is hosting a pep rally at Griffin football field at 7 p.m. Oct. 15, where the court will be presented and the king will be announced.

The homecoming queen will be crowned during a halftime ceremony during the Nov 16 football game. 

The homecoming court includes:

  • Molly Anderson
  • Camryn Cangiolosi
  • Elizabeth Constant
  • Maggie Decoteau
  • Madison Dunn
  • Isabella Francois
  • Chloe Garbiras
  • Hannah Godchaux
  • Aubrey Green
  • Sydney Hollis
  • Nellie Jun
  • Maci Munson
  • Mary Payne
  • Madison Punch
  • Sarah St. Pierre
  • Alexis Strother
  • Sophie Voivedich
  • Rachel Wong
