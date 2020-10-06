"Tropic Like it's Hot" is the theme for Dutchtown High School homecoming festivities.
The school is hosting a pep rally at Griffin football field at 7 p.m. Oct. 15, where the court will be presented and the king will be announced.
The homecoming queen will be crowned during a halftime ceremony during the Nov 16 football game.
The homecoming court includes:
- Molly Anderson
- Camryn Cangiolosi
- Elizabeth Constant
- Maggie Decoteau
- Madison Dunn
- Isabella Francois
- Chloe Garbiras
- Hannah Godchaux
- Aubrey Green
- Sydney Hollis
- Nellie Jun
- Maci Munson
- Mary Payne
- Madison Punch
- Sarah St. Pierre
- Alexis Strother
- Sophie Voivedich
- Rachel Wong