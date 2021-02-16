River Parishes Community College Reserve Campus Director Monica Morrison has accepted the position of associate vice chancellor for student services and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, the college announced in a news release.
In this new role, Morrison will be responsible for the operation and development of all student services for the college. In addition, she will provide leadership for enhancing and sustaining diversity, promoting a culture of inclusiveness and developing strategic initiatives that contribute to the success of all faculty, staff and students, the release said.
Morrison comes to this role with nearly 15 years’ experience in higher education. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, Navy veteran, and native of Arkansas.
"We are excited about the expertise and transformational leadership she will bring to the college in this new role," Theresa Stewart, RPCC communications specialist, said in the release.