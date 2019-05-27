Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration honored small-business leaders who exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of Louisiana during a reception May 9 at the Governor's Mansion.
LED and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 9,357 small businesses and individuals last year, directly resulting in 1,243 new jobs, 3,464 retained jobs and the launch of 141 new businesses representing more than $91 million in capital formation. The Small Business Award program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories.
2019 SBA Champion Award winners from the Baton Rouge area are:
- Minority Business Champion: James J. Moore, of Expert Maintenance & Construction Services in Prairieville
- Family-owned Business Champion: Wayne, Kyle and Candice Perrilloux, of PrintingSource in Baton Rouge.
2019 LED Entrepreneur Award winners from the Baton Rouge area are:
- MEP of Louisiana Small Manufacturing Award: Pat Crawford, of DMI Contractors in Baton Rouge
- NFIB Small Business Champion: Jim Urdiales, of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine in Baton Rouge.