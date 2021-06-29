Touching musical tributes, dancing and a fierce cooking competition Saturday were all part of the return of the Swamp Pop Festival, a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
After last year's cancellation, Swamp Pop music fans and jambalaya cooks were happy the festival was back.
Kade Lanoux was especially excited for the festival's return. The 2019 Jambalaya Festival Champion Cook won Saturday’s Jambalaya Cookoff at the festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Competition was stiff as 32 wannabe jambalaya champs — and their helpers — began the morning browning chicken and sausage in the five-gallon pots they brought for the event.
At 9 a.m., the cooks all poured five pounds of rice into their respective pots. Lanoux said adding the rice is when the real cooking begins; it is arguably the most critical step in making a winning jambalaya. After about 10 minutes of gentle stirring with their metal paddles, tops were placed on the pots — some weighted to seal the moisture inside — and the final stretch to the finished product was on the way.
Cooks delivered their entry plates to the judges at 10:15 a.m., and each was affixed with a numbered ticket. Judges chose six of the blind entries as finalists, and those cooks began the cooking process again around noon. By 3:15 p.m., those plates were delivered to the judges; ranking of the finalists was announced at 5 p.m., when each finalist was presented with an engraved stainless-steel paddle and Lanoux was presented the winner’s plaque inside the exposition center between musical acts.
Hundreds of people attended the festival, many bringing lawn chairs with them, paying $25 each for tickets, and listening and dancing to four bands: Don Rich, Na Na Sha, Mike Broussard & The Night Train and The Mojoes. The festival was a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted by 100.7 The Tiger country-music radio station and sponsored by several supporting companies. Bowls of the competitors’ jambalaya, all mixed together, were sold to attendees for $5 a bowl.
“I came for the jambalaya,” said Marshall Elliott, of Central. His wife, Carly, came for the music. Elliott said he expected more vendors selling other foods but there were none. So, does he cook jambalaya at home?
“Of course I cook jambalaya,” said Elliott. “I’m a good Louisiana boy.” Why didn’t he compete in the cook-off?
“I couldn’t cook like this,” Elliott said. “I don’t think everyone likes my jambalaya. Mine’s a little different. I put marinara sauce in mine.” He explained that he wanted to develop a jambalaya with an added flavor dimension which he eventually achieved after experimenting with several nontraditional ingredients, including a puree of fire-roasted tomatoes.
The Elliotts were satisfied listening to the music from a table in the back of the cavernous hall. Many were not satisfied sitting down; dozens of folks, young and old, danced to song after song — popular in South Louisiana for their danceability. The dance floor became even more crowded when Don Rich offered a dedication to the late Van Broussard, widely considered the King of Swamp Pop Music. Rich and his band played the ever-popular “Lord I Need Somebody Bad,” probably Broussard’s most popular song. As couples swayed to the smooth, soulful tune, many eyes glistened with tears.
“Swamp pop music is a blend of rhythm and blues, country and a little bit of jazz,” said Sidney Broussard, trumpeter and vocalist for The Mojoes, a 10-piece band and the final act of the festival. “It’s music you can dance to. Everything we play has to have a dance beat.” Broussard said the group has only started performing live again, after lifting of most coronavirus restrictions, in the past month; The Mojoes were idled for more than a year.
Julie Kelley and Neal Lambert heard plenty of danceable music and didn’t miss many songs, dancing with intricate steps and twirling moves that bespoke of many hours together on the dance floor. “We had to start off slow since we haven’t danced in a year because of COVID,” said Lambert.
“We didn’t want to break nothin’,” Kelley said with a big grin.
The Swamp Pop's jambalaya cooking contest was a chance for many of the cooks to fine tune their techniques before the Jambalaya Festival, which is usually held in May but postponed to Aug. 27-29 because of COVID-19 restrictions. All the jambalaya cook-off cooks supplied their own ingredients, whereas the Jambalaya Festival cooks will be provided ingredients for the festival.
Regarding supplying their own ingredients, Lanoux early Saturday said, “If you’re not out here to support a good cause, you’re out here for the wrong reason.”