Parish and Donaldsonville-area officials joined Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment as they cut ribbon on a new fire station in Modeste.
Councilman Alvin Thomas, in whose district the fire station is located, offered an invocation, and then thanked Cointment, the administration and the local fire board members for working together to provide this added level of fire protection.
“This new fire station helps protect the most remote, rural parts of the parish and guarantees everyone the same level of fire protection,” Cointment said.
He noted that the total cost of the station was $415,000 and funded by Fire District 2. He thanked the Thibaut family for donating the land for the station.
The building has two bays for firetrucks and 1,100 square feet of interior space that includes a conference room, kitchen and restroom. The building also doubles a voting precinct. It was designed by Jatinder Goel of MB Design Consultants and built by HCM Buildings of Baton Rouge.
Councilman Joel Robert praised the local firefighters for their dedication, especially during the time of COVID-19, and noted that the new station provides a much better environment for first responders.
Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux said the station’s location along La. 405 allows for quicker response times. He also hoped the heightened visibility would create increased interest that could encourage more people to volunteer as firefighters.