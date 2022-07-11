Editor's Note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights.
The goal of every athlete is to be a starter on their team and contribute to his teams’ success. St. Amant High's Nathan Williams is a prime example of someone who worked to earn that job.
“Nathan has improved the most since his freshman year, he has earned a starting spot at offensive tackle for this fall,” said coach David Oliver.
The Gators had an outstanding 2021 season with seven regular season wins and a playoff victory over HL Bourgeois in the 5A playoffs. Playing on the offensive line and doing your job as an offensive linemen will usually never be noticed by fans watching, that is until you miss a blocking assignment.
“The past few years have been tough, many obstacles that we experienced. We came together as a team through all of this (COVID-19) and continue to do our jobs, overcoming many challenges,” Williams said.
Williams in not your typical offensive lineman in regards to size, he makes up for it in other ways. “I am 6-1, 220 pounds and have maintained a 3.58 GPA, learning the position and being to work as one unit will be key for us,” Williams said.
For now, Williams and his teammates are preparing for what looks to be a successful 2022 season. “We work out four days a week for about two hours, really like what I see in the weight room, the progress taking place will put in position to be successful throughout the upcoming season,” Williams said.
Playing high school sports brings with it a bonding experience with teammates. “My fondest memory was last year when we beat our rival, East Ascension, in the freshmen, JV and varsity games. This is such a great memory because of the atmosphere that was created by the community, both teams played with heart and relentless effort, which mad the victory feel even greater,” Williams said.
Williams knows time is flying by and with his last season on the field coming soon and graduation in 2023, leaving a lasting impact is something he takes seriously. “I want to be remembered as a player that any coach can rely on, a leader on and off the field. A player that missed zero days and went through the process to get to where I am now. I do my best to get the job done, no matter the task assigned,” Williams said.
Football in Ascension Parish is a ritual on Friday nights in the fall and Williams certainly does not take if for granted. “I would like to thank my family and the community who supports us in this journey. Special thanks for my coaches and teammates, they put in the time and their commitment to the team does not go unnoticed,” Williams said.