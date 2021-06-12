Louisiana Tech University recently announced the names of students on its spring quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade-point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade-point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Students from the region include:
Ascension
Geismar: Claire Elizabeth Cazedessus, Kaitlyn Marie Cook, Titus Edward Riggins*
Gonzales: Zachary Richard Browning, Remington McKay Hayes*, Crystal Levario*, Sydney G. McMillan*, Litzy Morales
Prairieville: Matthew Cary Aguillard*, Avery Alana Anderson, Elizabeth Claire Barton*, Madison S. Beam*, Katelyn Leann Bell*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Nathan Kip Chopin*, Madison R. Coats, Schaffer L. Cobb, Bailey E. Edwards*, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Matthew Pendleton Johnson*, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Jacob Louis Mathews*, Danai Monique Metoyer*, Kadin M. Ohmer, Kaity C. Ratcliff, Vincent Thomas Richard*, Audrey M. Shank, Ethan Connor Telford
St. Amant: Brenden A. David, Brady Lane Duplessis*, Damien Luke Gautreaux*, Seth R. Hillegass
East Baton Rouge
Baker: Rasezulia Alexis
Greenwell Springs: Raven A. Alexander*, Donald Maxwell Bryant, Claire B. Courtney, William Harry Hodges, Steven Joseph Vince*
Zachary: Thai R. Alex*, Ava G. Baudouin*, Brynn Renee' Daniel, Grace Ellen Dry*, Dannie Alyssa Gates, Anna R. Gautreaux, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice, Caleb M. Holstein, Abigail P. Huffstatler, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Lauren Elizabeth Manuel*, Brennan James O'Laughlin*, Julie Hartley Odom*, Garrett Wayne Rushing*, Lynndon Jennings Rushing, Emily Grace Strahan, Michael Andre Stubblefield II*, Craig N. Waxley, Daelyn Elise Weaver, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
East Feliciana
Jackson: Wesley D. Brady
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Emma Claire Beauchamp*, Paycen M. Brouillette*, Calla May Bunting*, Camille T. Burns, Jordyn Mallory Cooper, Emma C. Daniel*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards*, James K. Kirkland, Elizabeth Austin McKinney*, Luke D. McMillan*
Livingston
Albany: Avereigh Ellen Barras*
Denham Springs: Dayne Logan Armstrong, Claire Elise Aydell, Cora Lucille Bonewitz*, Gabriel T. Collier*, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Kaley Ann Fontenot, Adam Peter Giarrusso, Kaylee Nicole Hibbard*, Lauren Ashley Marchand, Alex B. Murray, Natalie Kay Stewart, Jonah Neal Thomason
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton
Livingston: Hayden Dayne Thigpen
Maurepas: Rose Camille Emery*
Walker: Nicholas T. Duncan*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Nathan Battles*, Kamryn Murphy, Jordyn Maddie Neal*
Fluker: Alexis Erica Kent
Hammond: David C. Anthon, Hyla O. Beachy*, Jacob Marc Becerra, Emma Grace Broadwater, Timothy C. Huhn, Matthew Devon Miller, Brandon Oubre, Blair Logan Rodrigue*, Jonathan Edward Trahan
Kentwood: Kaylee Alexis Houeye*
Loranger: Mya Caitlin Bardwell, Coy David Disher
Ponchatoula: Jayden M. Berthelot*, Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford, Lucas Emile Drake, Andrew David Falcon*, Sara Kate Falcon*, Kristen M. Graves, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Emily Marie Sziber*, Lauren A. Welch*