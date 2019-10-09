Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre is president of the board of directors of the Southern Law Enforcement Foundation, which brings together law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and chaplains to provide training in critical incident stress management.
Deputy Mike Scott, of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, is executive director of the nonprofit, which recently certified 16 instructors to provide peer support training for confidential interagency support for Louisiana law enforcement officers and their families.
The stress of a law enforcement career includes regular exposure to traumatic events and the pace of work can lead to an inability to process such experiences, according to a news release.
The foundation's volunteers can help law enforcement officers restore balance and find emotional and spiritual pathways to heal from traumatic events, the release said.
For information on the foundation, visit www.slefoundation.com or contact michael.scott@slefoundation.com.