It was chilly Feb. 5 at the Gonzales VFW Post. It also was chili time.
Everyone at Post 3693's first chili cook-off agreed no two things so hot and so cold go together as well as cold weather and hot chili.
VFW Commander Jared Nolen said it was an idea for an fundraiser that he and a committee came up with and, judging by the turnout, it was a successful one. The event raked in about $2,500 for the post’s community programs, most of which are for education and scholarships.
Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Nolen, who has been commander at the VFW post since July, also had his wife, Antoinette Nolen, and two daughters, Leah, a college student, and St. Amant High freshman Mallory, there. They created team Chili-Licious that competed and joined in the fun. The daughters helped with the children’s face painting inside. There were seats and tables inside the post hall where visitors could enjoy a piping hot bowl of chili and free entertainment by local guitarist and singer Dustin Guedry.
Nolen, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps (1993-1999) and U.S. Army National Guard (part-time beginning in 2000 then active duty 2005-10 in Afghanistan), said the post does about four fundraisers a year for community programs. He served in two combat tours and in tours involving humanitarian efforts. The fundraiser helps fund scholarships for students in grades kindergarten through 12th in Ascension Parish, the veteran care program for those in need of assistance and general community service work, too.
“For us to do these things, it takes money,” Nolen said. “We already do two jambalaya cook-offs a year. The next one is mid-spring as a tune-up, practice event to the Jambalaya Festival so cooks can get some practice beforehand. We wanted to do something different that we don’t see a lot, and everyone does jambalaya here. ”
Although originally cooks and their teams were asked to pay a $50 registration fee to enter the event, the post waived the fee when 14 cooks showed up.
“We were delighted with the 14 teams we had,” Nolen said. “We still raised plenty of money through sponsorships and ticket sales at the gate.” Attendees were charged $10 for a wristband and were able to then visit any booth and eat as much chili as they wanted to taste. The club sold cold drinks, too. One sponsor, Texas Roadhouse, gave out pre-packed peanuts and gift cards in the building, and the company also handed out gift baskets to the cook-off winners.
Competitors tightened their aprons and sharpened their long, metal paddle spoons in preparation of competing for three category awards: Judges’ Choice (overall win), Best Decorated Booth and People’s Choice. Four judges made the determination on the first two category winners. Those judges included Texas Roadhouse’s Tyler Harness, Gonzales Fire Department 7th District Chief Ricky Moran Jr., Methanex of Geismar plant manager Rawle Ramlochan and Post VFW Judge Advocate Chris Clement. Each category winner was given an attractive wood cutting board with the cook-off logo created by Yellowbarn Woodcrafting.
Chili-Licious was close to becoming a People’s Choice winner. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre tasted the team’s chili. “He tasted it and picked up something he really liked in the flavor. When he asked my wife what it was, it was cumin. It was her so-called secret ingredient. And he is a big fan of cumin,” Nolen said. It was tied for the win with the Yellowstone team, led by Terri Lambert, Jared Cross and Eric Guitreau. Singer Guedry, who was not a judge but had not tasted any chili, took a bite of each team’s dishes to break the tie. Team Yellowstone got the final nod as a winner from Guedry.
“The entire event was great,” Nolen said. “It was more fun than we anticipated, and everyone had a great time. It was such a greater success than we anticipated, and we can’t wait for the second one.”
The Best Decorated Booth Award went to team Holdin’ Smoke, which consisted of the Holder family of Prairieville. Manning the cooking paddle was 17-year-old Aden. He had help from mom Shannon, brother Owen and team leader and dad Marc Holder, who is a retired contract firefighter. The booth was decorated based on his work and the team name — with an LSU gold-and-purple and antique red metal firefighter helmets.
The Holdin' Smoke team's chili was pretty mild, however, and caused no four-alarm “mouth” fires. Maybe just a three-alarm event. Holder said the ingredients included ground chuck beef, poblano peppers, garlic, onions, tomatoes and a little chipotle puree for “a little kick and smoke flavor. We use our own blend of seasoning. My wife gets credit for that."
“We are always on the lookout for ways to support our veterans," he said. "They are the reason we came out and do this. This is a good family event to be a part of because these are good people, a good competition and good fun for a great cause. What makes it even better is that it’s a family-oriented event. We didn’t go out there to win. We went out there to support our veterans and spend time as a family, meet new people and see some old friends. Winning did feel good though.”
The Holders plan to come back next year and compete to protect their title. “The guys at the VFW did a great job putting it all together,” Holder, himself a veteran, said.
Team Natty Daddy’s walked away with the big win — Judges’ Choice Champion — at the cook-off. Brothers Eric and Chet Billingsley said the name of the team has to do with a beer advertising campaign with a character called Natty Daddy. The company already had shirts related to the campaign for sale, so the team wore those. Empty cans were cut and strung with lights to decorate the cooking tent booth. And the recipe might have included a little of the brew, too. “It was part of the recipe,” Eric Billingsley said. The team also included friend and team captain Michael Edwards. The team also was a finalist for the People’s Choice Award.
“It was a good time. We had a good time. The beer was called for in the recipe, and we included pork and steak cubed and ground beef, onions, bell peppers and a Louisiana hot sauce,” Eric Billingsley said. “We had trouble coming up with a name, and my brother drinks Natural Light beer. The ad campaign had this character and the shirts were already being sold online — everything just fell together for a theme. It was unreal.”
What is real indeed is that all three men are daddies. Eric Billingsley has 19-, 17- and 14-year-olds. Chet Billingsley’s daughter is 17 and his son is 21. Edwards' family includes a son, 16, and three daughters, ages 12, 10 and 5. A lot of chili is needed to fill all those mouths. And they are used to cooking for all the broods at once during family-friends get-togethers. They often cook big heaping pots of pasta soups and jambalaya, as well, to feed all the group’s family members during visits and celebrations.
“We cook at home when the weather is right. My brother is just eight houses down from me, and Michael has a flexible schedule with MMR right now. They do electrical and construction. Chet is in plant piping design and works for BASF, and I’m a production team leader at Shell just outside New Orleans. That’s where the chemicals end, though,” Eric Billingsley said, laughing. “Except what’s in the seasoning we use in cooking. All that practice at home has really paid off.”