Two teams needed two wins to advance to the state baseball tourney. The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs and the Dutchtown Griffins shared the same goal. Both teams had their opportunities but came up short.
The Griffins traveled to perennial power West Monroe and lost two games. The Griffins were beaten 10-0 in game one, but rallied and made it interesting, losing 10-7 in game two.
Next year, Dutchtown will lose William Dotter, Payton Cooper and Gabe Villavaso to name a few, but they return key guys like Taylor Vadnais and Nathan Monceauax.
Ascension Catholic dropped a heartbreaking series to Opelousas Catholic; the two teams were evenly matched. The Bulldogs had a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh inning of two of the three games but allowed the Vikings to tie the game and eventually win in extra innings. ACHS got great pitching performances from Jacob Dunn, Brooks Leonard and Kaleb Reddicks in the series. The Bulldogs rallied and won the second game, as Bryce Leonard and Layton Melancon scored on a passed ball to give them a 5-4 win. ACHS will lose Jacob Dunn (4-year starter), Baylor Leonard (3-year starter), Joel Landry (2-year starter), Reddicks and Brennan Simmoneaux. The Bulldogs will return six starters, including pitchers Bryce Leonard, Brooks Leonard, Jacques Husers, Demarco Harry and Trent Landry. Catcher Lex Melancon, a top hitter for ACHS this season, also will return.
Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic didn’t meet their ultimate goals of winning another state championship, but the future for both teams looks very promising.