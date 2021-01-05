The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 17-23:
Dec. 17
Long, Alana M.: 13424 Oak Place Drive, Gonzales; Age: 35; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Cavalier, Jessica L.: 111 Rue De Cajun, Pierre Part; Age: 27; breach of bail condition
Poche, Jay Austin: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, general speed law
Dec. 18
Richardson, Sean Matthew: 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Haydel, Jesse, 45490 Rodney Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating while intoxicated-first offense
Ayo, Kim: 15031 Kenneth Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 52; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gros, Bradley Nolan: 44346 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Forbes, Lori B.: 13246 Jasmine Hill Drive, Geismar; Age: 50; identity theft
Robert, Guy: 271 W. 40th St., Cutoff; Age: 54; aggravated assault with a firearm
Lewis, Juslyn Amari: 232 Antrim Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 20; surety, violations of protective orders, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders, second degree battery
Saltzman, Jeremy T.: 16276 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dantoni, Kamryn Marie: 221 E. 17th St., Reserve; Age: 19; second degree murder principals
Irvin, Marlon, 37333 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 19
No arrests
Dec. 20
Goddard, Tabetha L.: 41156 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Francis, Courtenay: address unavailable; Age: 20; driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Hilaire, Reginaldo: 1913 S. Helens Way Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Buezo, Osman: address unavailable; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-second
Schonberg, Elise Nikole: 709 E. McGinnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Eilek, Christopher Thomas: 38419 Camp Drive, Prairieville; Age: 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Dec. 21
Millien, Micah Aaron: 13250 Roddy Road No. 22, Gonzales; Age: 29; Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others), failure to appear-bench warrant
Morrissey, Dillan J.: 14303 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
Grissom, Destiny: 17441 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
McCoy, Matthew J.: 36464 Plantation Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 19; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
David, Joseph Carl: Atkins Ave 451, Shreveport; Age: 48; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Wills, Joseph R.: 26384 Wax Road, Denham Springs; Age: 45; theft less than $1,000
Piediscalzo, Joann: 14249 Piedicalzo Lane, Hammond; Age: 54; theft less than $1,000
Bruno, Dylan M.: 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Dec. 22
Bell, Michael A.: 43333 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals, reckless operation, flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Jones, Natyre: 3940 Charles St., Baton Rouge; Age: 20; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Vaughn III, Celestan: 301 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer by flight
Hidalgo, Chase: 7522 La. 1 S.; Age: 27; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Lashell, Michael: 43694 Brittany St., Sorrento; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pennington, Joel Shane: 2707 S. Southwood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (diazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Dec. 23
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Martin, Haylee E.: 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities