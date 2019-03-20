A visit to slave cemeteries near the Shell Oil Co. Convent refinery west of New Orleans will follow lectures on their history from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the River Road African American Museum Rosenwald School, 511 Williams St., in Donaldsonville. The caravan to the Monroe and Bruslie cemeteries will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Lecturers include:
- Thurston Hahn, "The Archaeology at the Monroe and Bruslie Cemeteries"
- Kathe Hambrick, "The Genealogy of the Monroes and the Bruslies"
- Monique Moss, "Transatlantic Traces of Africa in New Orleans Jazz Funerals."
For information on the River Road African American Museum, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, visit africanamericanmuseum.org or call (225) 474-5553.