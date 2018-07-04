LSU announced its May 2018 president's honor Roll and dean's list.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president's honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.9 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean's list.
Honor roll students from Ascension Parish include:
President's Honor Roll
College of Art and Design
Katherine Marie Hightower, Prairieville
Madelaine D. Kobe, Gonzales
College of Engineering
Melvin P. Argrave IV, Prairieville
Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville
Giuliano E.M. Campesi, Prairieville
Nicholas Preston Harper, Gonzales
Jaime Lynn Keller, St. Amant
Cameron Anne Matherne, St. Amant
Eric Thomas Murrell, Gonzales
Emily Ann Patterson, Prairieville
Jeanne Elise Steyer, Prairieville
Gyeong Yoo, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Deanna M. Bourgeois, Prairieville
Alyssa Marie Braud, Prairieville
Allyson Brianna Cambre, Gonzales
Traci Lee Moore, Prairieville
Brynna Kathryn Rogers, Prairieville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Samantha Cheyenne Allred, Gonzales
Molly A. Connor, Gonzales
Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville
Mallory Ann Gonzales, Gonzales
David Joseph Kelley, Geismar
Riley McDaniel, Prairieville
Cailah Ginger McKey, Prairieville
Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville
Rebekah Vernon, Gonzales
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Mackenzie K. Andrews, Duplessis
Ryan David Bourque, Geismar
Harrison D. Dollar, Gonzales
Collin R. Lightell, Prairieville
College of Science
Ryan David Hoffman, Prairieville
Mark A. Maier, Prairieville
Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville
Hannah Clare Poirrier, St. Amant
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville
Alaina R. Caballero, Donaldsonville
Pierina Colina-Ramos, Prairieville
Colin James Daigle, Prairieville
Madeline Anne Fontenot, Prairieville
Hope Elaine Passman, Prairieville
Mason James St. Pierre, Gonzales
Jordan Michelle Templet, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Julia Faith Labat, Gonzales
Kamryn Elisabeth Robinson, Prairieville
Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales
University College Center for Freshman Year
Malynn C. Bateman, Prairieville
Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales
Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales
Juliana Elizabeth Habisreitinger, Prairieville
Colin J. Landry, Prairieville
Caroline R. Marse, Prairieville
Dean's List
College of the Coast and Environment
Trevor Jacob Roussel, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Kaleigh Amanda Harrell, Prairieville
Hannah R. Johnson, Prairieville
Schyler M. Lee, Prairieville
Michael Joseph Marchand Jr., Gonzales
Meghan E. Melugin, Gonzales
Katherine Michele Miley, Prairieville
Sarah Patterson, Prairieville
Elizabeth Saffell, Prairieville
College of Art and Design
Jessica Mary Blanchard, Prairieville
Caleb Michael Bourque, Gonzales
Harry H. Riel, Geismar
Casey Renee West, Prairieville
Jamie H. Wilson, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Nawaf Nidal Awad, Prairieville
Garrett T. Barton, Prairieville
William Ward Belleu III, St. Amant
William Cotten, Prairieville
Collins Jeffrey John Daigle, Prairieville
Dale Edward Engelhorn, Gonzales
Matthew Pettes Freeburgh, Prairieville
William Patrick Fulkerson, Geismar
Peyton Thomas Joffrion, Donaldsonville
Jesse E. Morrow, Prairieville
Megan Noel Owens, Prairieville
Christian Paul Pilgrim, Gonzales
Brant R. Poche, Gonzales
Stephen Thomas Podorsky, Prairieville
Trey David Poirrier, Geismar
Zachary P. Prejean, Gonzales
Logan Christopher Ray, Prairieville
Christopher Thomas Ross, Prairieville
Dylan Stephens, Sorrento
Austen Joseph Waguespack, Gonzales
College of Human Sciences & Education
Brette Ann Adams, Prairieville
Kayln Renee Blalock, Prairieville
Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales
Hannah Ray-Anne Breazeale, Geismar
Victoria Janea Carubba, Gonzales
Hannah Chauvin, Prairieville
Audrey Elizabeth Clarke, Prairieville
Kirsten Leigh Despino, St. Amant
Mary Christina Elfert, Geismar
Haleigh Nicole Giglio, Prairieville
Reyna L. Jones, St. Amant
Caroline A. Lecoq, Gonzales
Kelsey Grey LeDoux, Gonzales
Christina A. Mack, Gonzales
Jeanné L. Marquette, Donaldsonville
Madeline Frances Newchurch, Gonzales
Grace E. Reames, Prairieville
Nairuta Shah, Geismar
Mckenzie Layne Tucker-Gosnell, Prairieville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Michael Joseph Austin, Gonzales
Madyson J. Bleakley, Prairieville
Breanna N. Burd, Prairieville
Emily Claire Christian, St. Amant
Hannah Elizabeth Cleveland, Prairieville
Emily Catherine Fields, Gonzales
Courtnay M. Hotard, Gonzales
Emily Alexis Labatut, Gonzales
Alana Marie Lobell, Prairieville
Victoria A Luong, Gonzales
Jordan Christopher Marcell, Geismar
Diego Javier Matus, Prairieville
Amber D. McKinney, Donaldsonville
Benjamin Cade Melancon, Prairieville
Segen Ortigo, Gonzales
Allison Shirey, Prairieville
Jailesci Maria Williamson, Geismar
Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville
Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Jesse John Bateman, St. Amant
Matthew Sherwood Millet, Prairieville
Phillip Joseph Moran, St. Amant
Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville
Autumn R. Smith, Gonzales
Thomas M. Vercher, St. Amant
Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville
College of Science
Allan P. Anderson, Gonzales
Nolan Fore, Gonzales
Kennedy M. Goins, Prairieville
Adrienne C. Lambert, Gonzales
Lauren K. Little, Prairieville
Maria Lomnicka, Prairieville
Lauren Elizabeth Metrailer, Prairieville
Brielle Marie Moreau, Prairieville
Aniko A. Nowakowski, Gonzales
Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville
Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Jasen Matthew Aidt, Prairieville
Anna Claire Broussard, Gonzales
Caroline Elise Campagna, Prairieville
Catherine Elise Dubuc, Gonzales
Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales
Madelyn M. Hall, Prairieville
Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville
Nicholas Joseph Leger, Prairieville
Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville
Kayla Michelle Quinlan, Prairieville
Ryan Robert Redmond, Prairieville
Olivia Rene Roth, Geismar
Jamesson Salesneves Jr., Gonzales
Catherine Elizabeth Smith, Geismar
Kayla Elizabeth Tripode, Donaldsonville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Allison Paige Smith, Geismar
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Kennedy S. Achord, Gonzales
Callie Elizabeth Barrilleaux, Prairieville
Noah Coleman Booker, Prairieville
Alicia Kathleen Lejeune, Gonzales
Brea R. Leslie, Prairieville
Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales
Angelle Renee Naquin, Prairieville
Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville
Jordan McCall Wall, Gonzales
University College Center for Freshman Year
Nicholas N. Delafosse, Prairieville
Alexander Faulkner, Prairieville
Borjius Jerome Guient Jr., Gonzales
Anna C. Hazlett, Prairieville
Katherine Lynn Hodges, Prairieville
Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville
Dawn Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville
Theodore S. Lecloirec-Swindell, Prairieville
Karina Ramirez Rodriguez, Gonzales
Karli Sassone, Prairieville
Sommer Anne Seitz, Prairieville
Briley Lynn Slaton, Prairieville
Nicholas Thienbao Tran, Geismar
Lauren Christine Troxclair, Prairieville