LSU announced its May 2018 president's honor Roll and dean's list.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president's honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.9 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean's list.

Honor roll students from Ascension Parish include:

President's Honor Roll

College of Art and Design

Katherine Marie Hightower, Prairieville

Madelaine D. Kobe, Gonzales

College of Engineering

Melvin P. Argrave IV, Prairieville

Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville

Giuliano E.M. Campesi, Prairieville

Nicholas Preston Harper, Gonzales

Jaime Lynn Keller, St. Amant

Cameron Anne Matherne, St. Amant

Eric Thomas Murrell, Gonzales

Emily Ann Patterson, Prairieville

Jeanne Elise Steyer, Prairieville

Gyeong Yoo, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Deanna M. Bourgeois, Prairieville

Alyssa Marie Braud, Prairieville

Allyson Brianna Cambre, Gonzales

Traci Lee Moore, Prairieville

Brynna Kathryn Rogers, Prairieville

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Samantha Cheyenne Allred, Gonzales

Molly A. Connor, Gonzales

Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville

Mallory Ann Gonzales, Gonzales

David Joseph Kelley, Geismar

Riley McDaniel, Prairieville

Cailah Ginger McKey, Prairieville

Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville

Rebekah Vernon, Gonzales

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Mackenzie K. Andrews, Duplessis

Ryan David Bourque, Geismar

Harrison D. Dollar, Gonzales

Collin R. Lightell, Prairieville

College of Science

Ryan David Hoffman, Prairieville

Mark A. Maier, Prairieville

Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville

Hannah Clare Poirrier, St. Amant

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville

Alaina R. Caballero, Donaldsonville

Pierina Colina-Ramos, Prairieville

Colin James Daigle, Prairieville

Madeline Anne Fontenot, Prairieville

Hope Elaine Passman, Prairieville

Mason James St. Pierre, Gonzales

Jordan Michelle Templet, Prairieville

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Julia Faith Labat, Gonzales

Kamryn Elisabeth Robinson, Prairieville

Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales

University College Center for Freshman Year

Malynn C. Bateman, Prairieville

Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales

Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales

Juliana Elizabeth Habisreitinger, Prairieville

Colin J. Landry, Prairieville

Caroline R. Marse, Prairieville

Dean's List

College of the Coast and Environment

Trevor Jacob Roussel, Prairieville

College of Agriculture

Kaleigh Amanda Harrell, Prairieville

Hannah R. Johnson, Prairieville

Schyler M. Lee, Prairieville

Michael Joseph Marchand Jr., Gonzales

Meghan E. Melugin, Gonzales

Katherine Michele Miley, Prairieville

Sarah Patterson, Prairieville

Elizabeth Saffell, Prairieville

College of Art and Design

Jessica Mary Blanchard, Prairieville

Caleb Michael Bourque, Gonzales

Harry H. Riel, Geismar

Casey Renee West, Prairieville

Jamie H. Wilson, Prairieville

College of Engineering

Nawaf Nidal Awad, Prairieville

Garrett T. Barton, Prairieville

William Ward Belleu III, St. Amant

William Cotten, Prairieville

Collins Jeffrey John Daigle, Prairieville

Dale Edward Engelhorn, Gonzales

Matthew Pettes Freeburgh, Prairieville

William Patrick Fulkerson, Geismar

Peyton Thomas Joffrion, Donaldsonville

Jesse E. Morrow, Prairieville

Megan Noel Owens, Prairieville

Christian Paul Pilgrim, Gonzales

Brant R. Poche, Gonzales

Stephen Thomas Podorsky, Prairieville

Trey David Poirrier, Geismar

Zachary P. Prejean, Gonzales

Logan Christopher Ray, Prairieville

Christopher Thomas Ross, Prairieville

Dylan Stephens, Sorrento

Austen Joseph Waguespack, Gonzales

College of Human Sciences & Education

Brette Ann Adams, Prairieville

Kayln Renee Blalock, Prairieville

Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales

Hannah Ray-Anne Breazeale, Geismar

Victoria Janea Carubba, Gonzales

Hannah Chauvin, Prairieville

Audrey Elizabeth Clarke, Prairieville

Kirsten Leigh Despino, St. Amant

Mary Christina Elfert, Geismar

Haleigh Nicole Giglio, Prairieville

Reyna L. Jones, St. Amant

Caroline A. Lecoq, Gonzales

Kelsey Grey LeDoux, Gonzales

Christina A. Mack, Gonzales

Jeanné L. Marquette, Donaldsonville

Madeline Frances Newchurch, Gonzales

Grace E. Reames, Prairieville

Nairuta Shah, Geismar

Mckenzie Layne Tucker-Gosnell, Prairieville

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Michael Joseph Austin, Gonzales

Madyson J. Bleakley, Prairieville

Breanna N. Burd, Prairieville

Emily Claire Christian, St. Amant

Hannah Elizabeth Cleveland, Prairieville

Emily Catherine Fields, Gonzales

Courtnay M. Hotard, Gonzales

Emily Alexis Labatut, Gonzales

Alana Marie Lobell, Prairieville

Victoria A Luong, Gonzales

Jordan Christopher Marcell, Geismar

Diego Javier Matus, Prairieville

Amber D. McKinney, Donaldsonville

Benjamin Cade Melancon, Prairieville

Segen Ortigo, Gonzales

Allison Shirey, Prairieville

Jailesci Maria Williamson, Geismar

Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville

Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Jesse John Bateman, St. Amant

Matthew Sherwood Millet, Prairieville

Phillip Joseph Moran, St. Amant

Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville

Autumn R. Smith, Gonzales

Thomas M. Vercher, St. Amant

Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville

College of Science

Allan P. Anderson, Gonzales

Nolan Fore, Gonzales

Kennedy M. Goins, Prairieville

Adrienne C. Lambert, Gonzales

Lauren K. Little, Prairieville

Maria Lomnicka, Prairieville

Lauren Elizabeth Metrailer, Prairieville

Brielle Marie Moreau, Prairieville

Aniko A. Nowakowski, Gonzales

Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville

Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Jasen Matthew Aidt, Prairieville

Anna Claire Broussard, Gonzales

Caroline Elise Campagna, Prairieville

Catherine Elise Dubuc, Gonzales

Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales

Madelyn M. Hall, Prairieville

Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville

Nicholas Joseph Leger, Prairieville

Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville

Kayla Michelle Quinlan, Prairieville

Ryan Robert Redmond, Prairieville

Olivia Rene Roth, Geismar

Jamesson Salesneves Jr., Gonzales

Catherine Elizabeth Smith, Geismar

Kayla Elizabeth Tripode, Donaldsonville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Allison Paige Smith, Geismar

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Kennedy S. Achord, Gonzales

Callie Elizabeth Barrilleaux, Prairieville

Noah Coleman Booker, Prairieville

Alicia Kathleen Lejeune, Gonzales

Brea R. Leslie, Prairieville

Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales

Angelle Renee Naquin, Prairieville

Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville

Jordan McCall Wall, Gonzales

University College Center for Freshman Year

Nicholas N. Delafosse, Prairieville

Alexander Faulkner, Prairieville

Borjius Jerome Guient Jr., Gonzales

Anna C. Hazlett, Prairieville

Katherine Lynn Hodges, Prairieville

Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville

Dawn Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville

Theodore S. Lecloirec-Swindell, Prairieville

Karina Ramirez Rodriguez, Gonzales

Karli Sassone, Prairieville

Sommer Anne Seitz, Prairieville

Briley Lynn Slaton, Prairieville

Nicholas Thienbao Tran, Geismar

Lauren Christine Troxclair, Prairieville

