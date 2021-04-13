The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 18-25:
March 25
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age, 36; filing or maintaining false public records
Teer, Lance: 8795 Springfield Road, Denham Springs; Age, 44; theft less than $1,000, forgery
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 1078 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age, 52; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Miketrez T.: address unknown; Age, 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age, 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sumly, Reginald Durnell: 412 Terrance St., Gonzales; Age, 47; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Dale, Richard Joseph: 21265 Carew Harris Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 43; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin
March 26
Carter, Sylvia Renee: 1450 N. Texas 360 No. 219, Grand Prairie, Texas; Age, 31; child desertion, possession of marijuana
Fisher Jr., David: 1450 N. Texas 360, Grand Prairie, Texas; Age, 33; child desertion, possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Jackson Jr., Tyros Martel: 38278 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales; Age, 22; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Erfurt, Erica A.: 113252 Leo Lambert Road, Gonzales; Age, 42; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Gaudin Sr., Shane Paul: 13212 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age, 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, expired motor vehicle inspection, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Morrison, Johnell: 3222 Ontario St., Baton Rouge; Age, 44; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Dubois, Brett: 10520 Wade Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 25; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Graham, Ralph: homeless; Age, 62; vagrancy, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Converse, Terrell: 36598 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age, 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Michel, Tyler Anthony: 11082 LA. 431, St. Amant; Age, 33; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation
Balfantz, Hunter Brady: 13491 K. McCrory Road, Gonzales; Age, 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Cason, Jacob: 16454 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; Age, 33; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), possession of LSD, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Molaison, Mindy: 16454 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; Age, 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), possession of LSD, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
March 27
Fairchild, Ronald B.: 22406 Teal Street, Maurepas; Age, 56; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Alleman, Danielle Patrice: 3163 La. 70 S., Pierre Part; Age, 45; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Mills, Stephen Michael, 1609 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age, 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first, failure to appear-bench warrant
Whitehead, Denise Beaucoudray: 16445 Jefferson Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age, 56; traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated-first
Wilson, Richard, 6030 James Wilson Road, Sorrento; Age, 40; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Taber, Reid, 40097 La. 42; Age, 22; operating while intoxicated-first
Rust, Matthew Samuel: 4354 Old Baker Road, Zachary; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating while intoxicated-second, vehicular negligent injuring, simple assault, reckless operation, resisting an officer
Martin, Adam Lee: 1301 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age, 33; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Jared Keith: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age, 34; domestic abuse battery
Freman, Zackary: 44242 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age, 27; theft less than $750, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/ all other
Cheong, Cory Orlando: 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age, 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, negligent injuring, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of heroin, flight from an officer
Rutherford, Annette K.: 14137 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Babin Jr., Tregg Anthony: 18017 Grace St., Prairieville; Age, 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gibson, Angel: 41138 Second Colonial St., Prairieville; Age, 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Villareal, Vivian David: 12360 Cleo Road, Gonzales; Age, 36; possession of marijuana, domestic abuse battery
March 28
Melancon, Daniel Paul: 44394 Braud St., Sorrento; Age, 36; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Russell, Rachel Lauren: 17170 La. 929, Prairieville; Age, 35; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Sherman Jr., John Lionel: 504 Waugh St., Union Springs, Alabama; Age, 28; Illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Mire, Brian Lee: 18054 Kenner Drive, Prairieville; Age, 41; vehicular negligent injuring, driving on right side of road-exceptions, operating while intoxicated-first
Hymel, Winton William: 39419 Woodrun Circle, Gonzales; Age, 29; resisting an officer, simple assault, aggravated assault upon a peace officer
Tezano, Melissa L.: 11081 Conner Road No. 5, Geismar; Age, 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rodriguez, Garrett L.: 14126 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales; Age, 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, monetary instrument abuse
March 29
Cart, Ethan: 38265 Kynlee Ave., Prairieville; Age, 30; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, reckless operation, disturbing the peace/language/ disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated-second
Voiron-Basiloy, Chloe Elise: 10061 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant; Age, 30; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Musso, Anthony R.: 42219 Greenfield Crossing Drive, Prairieville; Age, 37; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, no driver's license on person, driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law
Winfrey, Merlin Avery: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age, 27; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (diazepam), false imprisonment, battery of a police officer, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts violations of protective orders, battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Reineke, Lauren Noland: 37059 Murphy Webb Road, Prairieville; Age, 35; theft over $25,000
Borne, Chelsea Ann: Homeless; Age, 28; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Alix, Gregory: 1125 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; Age, 32; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts first-degree robbery
Murray, William S.: 41034 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales; Age, 37; in for court, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated-third, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence
March 30
Palermo, Lukis Shane: 32870 Adams Drive, White Castle; Age, 37; possession of marijuana
Canada, Belafonte Juan: 1225 La. 3239, Grayson; Age, 25; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle-passing a parked emergency vehicle, maximum speed limit
Bryant, Michael J.: 18733 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
March 31
Booker, Gregory B.: 36307 La. 74, Geismar; Age, 54; domestic abuse battery
Tillman, Trinity Patrice: 10602 N. Ridge Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 20; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Cosey, Tiara Shair: 23767 Rosemont Drive, Denham Springs; Age, 20; resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
April 1
Henry Jr., James Lee: 5201 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age, 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Carter, Tevrion Marquis: 1303 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age, 28; failure to appear-bench warrant