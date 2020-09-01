The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 20-26:
Aug. 20
Powe, Deontre Devon: 21; 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville; intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses/intimidation
Lane, Coty: 32; 12123 Roddy Road, Apt. 19, Gonzales; stalking, simple assault
Aych Jr., Juan L.: 39; 15491 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Mouret, Tate Joseph: 27; 2191 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, driving on right side of road/exceptions, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated - fourth or more (felony)
Aug. 21
Solar, Richard P.: 56; 14376 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales: aggravated assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Guitreau, Pamela F.: 68; 12311 Oak Brook Drive, Geismar; registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Robinson, Sarah Jeannine: 43; 1438 W. Pine Meadow Drive, Lake Charles; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Rodney, Tramaine: 33; 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville: prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs
Davis, Jamone: 19; 6039 Crestway Ave., Baton Rouge; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Aug. 22
Henry, Jasper L.: 29; 1707 Joseph St., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Coleman, Spencer: 32; 1490 Besson Lane, St. Gabriel; negligent injuring, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, no proof of insurance, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Gonzalez, Angel: 33; 41032 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, home invasion (battery), domestic abuse aggravated assault; child endangerment
Doran, Kevin: 47; 308 Colleen Court, Madisonville; two counts resisting an officer, interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Gilmore, Frederick: 45; 14155 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sambo, Sabrina Lynette: 28; 9614 Willow Wood Lane, Houston; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Aug. 23
Trufant, Kenneth J.: 73; 225 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; bond revocation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Thompson, Destiney Latrell: 22; 39122 W. Worthy Road, Gonzales; two counts simple battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Williams, Devin Mckell: 21; no address listed; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner
Leblanc, Brad Anthony: 31; 201 Heriard St., Plattenville; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Aug. 24
Mills, Glenn R.: 62; 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
Smith, Robert Francis: 43; 40517 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; simple battery, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Aug. 25
Armstrong, James: 33; 946 Columbus Drive, Baton Rouge; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, resisting an officer, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Phan, Huy: 33; 16223 Old Samuel Drive, Prairieville; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Gros, Bradley Nolan: 30; 44346 Braud St., Sorrento; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; expired motor vehicle inspection, public intimidation-force, violations of registration provisions-switched license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, operating while intoxicated-second