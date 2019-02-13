The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Jan. 31 to Feb. 7:
Jan. 31
Wilson, Rhett Michael: 18, 14970 Lewis Road, Maurepas, second-degree battery.
Autin, Leon: 40, 13339 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales, simple battery.
Mitchell, Michael: 42, 614 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Russell T.: 42, 57905 Trosclair St., Plaquemine, felony theft.
Braud, Coby M.: 49, 37351 Paris Braud Road, Prairieville, fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase, violations of protective orders.
Belanger, Courtney: 36, 13471 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Trim, Paul V.: 38, 12322 Allison Drive, Geismar, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, parole violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple escape/aggravated escape, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance Law, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Alsay, Patrick: 41, 1020 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, Illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rayne, Holly E.: 43, 37412 E. Hillside Drive, Prairieville, turning movements and required signals, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Taylor, Anthony K.: 52, 39524 Rue Royale, Prairieville, State Probation Violation, home invasion, second-degree rape.
Feb. 1
Francis, Shandrekia: 19, 6610 La. 74, 905, St. Gabriel, misdemeanor theft.
Francis, Erica: 38, 6610 La. 74, 905, St. Gabriel, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Harris, Derrice Jermaine: 38, 1084 Monet Drive, No. 25, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Theriot, Dakota Michael: 21, 35 Goodhope St., Norco, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first-degree murder, home invasion.
Goodrich, Brianna Nicole: 20, 13202 Lambert Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 2
Valentine, Willie James: 31, 32635 Leona Ave., White Castle, battery of a dating partner.
Johnson, Steven: 34, 217 W. Buffwood Drive, Baker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sims, Antoine D.: 35, 13399 Oreal Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders, failure to appear in court.
Bozeman, Anthony J.: 34, 703 E. Rome St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Bruno, Darcey Earle: 48, 41313 La. 933, Prairieville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bradley, Katherine: 32, 43210 Moore Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hill, Ramona Faye: 59, 17219 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Oliver, Harisha T.: 20, 17326 E. Cooper Road, Loranger, misdemeanor theft.
Lucas, Jackalyn M.: 23, 41489 W., I-55 Service Road, Hammond, misdemeanor theft.
Gramt, Sedrick D.: 21, 2909 Garner St., Hammond, misdemeanor theft, simple assault.
Arceneaux, Todd Anthony: 59, 14057 Phil Lane, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Hoffman, Clint Richard: 37, 46208 La. 936, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 3
Kronenberger, Christopher: 46, 8130 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Reider, Tasha E.: 39, 47021 La. 22, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Allen, Christopher Ryan: 32, 111 Alonda Drive, Lafayette, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Barilleaux, Timothy: 35, 13384 Reid Drive, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bibbs, Charles Richard: 30, 10422 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, two counts of misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court.
Leteff, Mindy Michelle: 37, 21883 La. 22, Maurepas, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Morris, Catherine L.: 47, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Buitrago, Salvadore: 40, 44283 La. 42, Prairieville, simple battery.
Feb. 4
Poche, Justin: 25, 12997 Dove St., Maurepas, failure to appear in court, parole violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Munson, LeMichael C.: 38, 2118 S. John Ave., Gonzales, armed robbery.
Watson, Karen Marie: 53, 15913 Chickamuga St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Douget, Harold B.: 52, 9321 Kurt Kundler Road, Gonzales, parole violation.
Joseph, Jeremy Dwayne: 25, 41063 Cannon Road, Apt. 1503, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
Dunn, Job Adam: 42, 42296 Denver Hurst Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Dewitt, Dale L.: 71, 38130 Fife Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Gibbs, Ronald: 28, 1803 Main St., Sorrento, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, stalking, violations of protective orders.
Wilson Jr., Herman Lee: 29, 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Feb. 5
Favorite, Porsche Marquitta: 28, 40230 Germany Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.
Rodney, Tramaine: 31, 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Charles, Jamon Anthony: 30, 18405 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Watkins Jr., Randell Anthony: 22, 2116 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Bercegeay, Jesse: 28, 832 Brookhaven Drive, New Iberia, two counts of misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Fontenot, April: 47, address unavailable, three counts of failure to appear in court, theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sanchez, Jason Michael: 37, 214 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hanchey, Robert T.: 30, 10223 Durmast Drive, Central, fugitive other state/Jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Graham, Roger: 50, 176 Sam Oruch Road, Amite, failure to appear in court.
Rodriguez, Pamela R.: 33, 13185 Galloway Road, Walker, failure to appear in court, parole violation.
Cangelosi, Trent Scott: 26, 42443 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Manuel, Jerry Louis: 17, 811 23rd St., Gretna, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Martin, Denisha: 31, 128 Bayou Oaks Drive, Apt. B, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, inciting to riot, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Martin, Vonisha: 23, 202 Donaldsonville Village St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, aggravated battery.
Fellows, Evan Joseph: 18, 42298 La. 933, Lot 22, Prairieville, reckless operation, flight from an officer/aggravated, speeding.
Joshua, Stephanie Johnson: 49, 8326 Payton St., Sorrento, surety, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 6
Franklin Jr., David: 46, 3927 Oswego St., Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Johnson, Lashunda: 38, 13177 Crownridge Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Neck, Joseph Paul: 33, 18241 Little Prairie Drive, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated.
Bridges, Randal Blake: 31, 48274 Amite River Road, St. Amant, monetary instrument abuse.
Lambert, Matthew Tucker: 30, 11552 River Highlands, St. Amant, state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm.
Wintz, Hailey: 22, 34078 La. 74, Prairieville, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Mann, Christopher William: 34, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Jouette, Melisa Anita: 36, 42042 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Ezeff, Nathaniel K.: 58, 407 Houmas St., 407, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Melancon, William: 24, 37553 Southwood Village Ave., Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, all drivers must secure license, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Manuel, Gregory: 32, 17366 J T Roddy Road, 13, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Allen, Dorian: 34, 3802 Longview, Paulina, failure to appear in court.
Feb. 7
Hunt, Adam Leroy: 32, 711 Houmas St., No. 4, Donaldsonville, battery of a dating partner.
Guidry, Chase: 32, 4326 Norwich Drive, Baton Rouge, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, careless operation, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Robinson, Mickey Lynn: 35, 43411 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Chadwick, Mitchell: 44, 5855 Walnut Creek Road, Harahan, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.