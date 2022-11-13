Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV shared stories about his grandfather's military service Friday during the Ascension Veterans Day program in Gonzales.
Tibbets' grandfather, Col. Paul Tibbets, was the pilot of the Enola Gay, a World War II bomber named after the pilot's mother, Enola Gay Tibbets.
On Aug. 6, 1945, piloted by Tibbets and Robert A. Lewis during the final stages of World War II, the Enola Gay became the first aircraft to drop an atomic bomb in warfare.
Tibbets was the featured speaker at Friday program at Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales.