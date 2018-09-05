Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Aug. 20-24:
CIVIL SUITS
Individual on behalf of Ragan McClendon v. Minority.
Alisha Anderson Raines and John W. Raines Jr. v. Tutorship.
Heather Jordan Bercegeay v. Atlantic Credit & Finance Inc., nullity.
VW Credit Inc. v. Virginia S. Caballero, sequestration.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Thomas J. Smith, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Shane Wilkinson and Melissa Achee Wilkinson, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Keisha Lindsey, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jose F. Baldelamar, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee and Citibank NA v. Jessica L. Merrell, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Alexis R. Claiborne aka Alexis Ramond Claiborne, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Ronald P. Allemond aka Ronald Paul Allemond III, promissory note.
Citibank NA v. Larry J. Andre, executory judgment.
Gemini Insurance Co. v. Bengal Construction Co. LLC, contract.
Onemain Financial Group LLC and Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Alfred Melancon, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. and Springleaf Financial Services of Louisiana v. Wilton Stephens, promissory note.
Jovania R. Hawthorne v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., Illinois Central Railroad Co. and Reginald L. McGee, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Bethany A. Dryden, executory process.
Individual on behalf of Mikell James and individual on behalf of Yancie Green v. Shawn Watson, M.D., Kent Willis, M.D., and St. Elizabeth Hospital, medical review panel.
Office of the Governor and Office of Risk Management v. Paul Joseph Champagne III, damages.
Johnny McCranie, Department of Children and Family Services and Kimberly McCranie v. Diane Burgess, Uniform Interstate Family Support Act.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Joshua King, executory judgment.
Custom Automated Prosthetics LLC v. Dental Creations Inc., monies due.
Midsouth Bank NA v. Brad R. Smith and Jonie C. Smith, open account.
Reuben Francois v. Valluzzo Companies LLC and International Insurance Co., damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Cynthia Langhoff, executory process.
Latanga Emerson v. Foremost Insurance Co., Bobby Mones and Jesse Jacob, damages.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Devin Wesley Quaid and Amy Hallum, contract.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Gloria Olivia Quinonez, contract.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Melissa Causey aka Melissa Delhommer Causey, monies due.
Louisiana State Division Admin., Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Lahoma Gant and Eric Gant Sr., agreement.
Richard A. Montgomery Sr., individual on behalf of Latoya N. Relish v. Charles J. Conrad and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David B. Hoyt aka David Hoyt and Nancy Hoyt, executory process.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Caleb C. Aronstein, promissory note.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Terri Brown Bush and Curtis James Bush, open account.
Bank of New York Melon Trust Co. v. Warren Crockett Jr., Sherri Kiger Crockett aka Sherri K. Crockett aka Sherri Crockett, executory process.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Monique Allen, open account.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Daovorn Bounnavong, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Dale McGalliard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Galasia J. Jones, open account.
Joyce H. Rideaux and Phil P. Rideaux Sr. v. Elijah A. Williams Jr. and Charlotte S. Williams, quiet tax title.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mark A. Wilbanks, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Scotty J. White, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jay Zarazua Dover, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kelsey Romano, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Keith Normand, open account.
Pacific Union Financial LLC v. Jarrett John Ballard, executory process.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Shannon J. McGalliard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Erron Kennedy, open account.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Ronald P. Robert and Brandon A. Sanchez, contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Ricky Peter Boudoin v. Leah D. Leamont, divorce.
Larry R. Pack Jr. v. Remona Gardner Pack, divorce.
Marcus Jennifer Thompson v. Marcus Chad Wailynne, divorce.
Chariti Jane Stewart v. Brady Robins Stewart, divorce.
Banker Michelle v. Mikel Michel, divorce.
Katherine Cousino and Department of Children and Family Services v. Ashley Lyon, child support.
Katrina Polite, Department of Children and Family Services and Karsyn Lebranch v. Patrick Lebranch, child support.
Kattye Johnson v. Randall Johnson Jr., divorce.
Tami Ann Diez Templet v. Russ James Templet, divorce.
Noelle Tran, Department of Children and Family Services and Champ Gayden v. Michael Gayden, child support.
Stacy Thurmon Johnson v. Patrick Worrell Johnson, divorce.
Salena Danielle Robert v. Brandon Davis Robert, divorce.
Cameron Oneil Galloway v. Ebony McAllister Galloway, divorce.
Kyle S. Strother v. Crystal Hunt Strother, divorce.
Tricia Frye v. Jennings Bryan Frye IV, divorce.
Frankie Lee Sweatman v. Emily Saunier Sweatman, divorce.
Terry J. Loupe v. Dennis J. Loupe Sr., divorce.
Haley Roberts and Department of Children and Family Services v. Khyan Cates, child support.
Desiree Nailer and Department of Children and Family Services v. Keith Nailer, child support.
Dana Martin and Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Babers II, child support.
Adam Metz v. Stacey Poirrier, divorce.
Yolanda Carmbs v. Morris Carmbs Jr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jessica Deville Lemoine
Succession of Ethel Yvonne Foreman
Succession of Paul Jude Neal
Succession of Joseph F. Juge