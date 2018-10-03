'Fresh Fire' coming to Darrow church
New Hopeful Worship Center is hosting two nights of "Fresh Fire," a service by Bishop Roger Kirksey, of Kingdom Builders Ministry, Chatom, Alabama.
The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct 4-5 at the church, 39067 La. 22, Darrow.
Bandboree in St. Amant
St. Amant High School is having its Bandboree at The Pit in St. Amant at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The tickets are $5 and free for children under 5. Local bands performing include East Ascension High School, Catholic High School, Walker High School, Dutchtown High School and St. Amant High School.
Watercolor class
Adults can brush up on their watercolor techniques in an evening beginning watercolor class taught by artist Betty Marks. Class is held on Thursday evenings Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 4 at the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery in Gonzales. Class is held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost of the course is $100. Students can purchase their own supplies using the supply list provided online at www.riverregionartassociation.com, or pick them up at the Depot Gallery.
For more information, call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496.
Boo at the Barn
The FFA at St. Amant High School will hold its Boo at the Barn event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 on the track at the school, 12035 La. 431, St. Amant. The entry fee is $1 or one can of food, with proceeds benefiting food banks and Thanksgiving baskets. To volunteer, visit www.stamantffa.com.
Cram the van
The Arc of East Ascension is holding its Cram the Van event Oct. 13 at the Gonzales Walmart to collect personal care items for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The drive is set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are asked to donate bedding, towels, detergent, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, paper towels, dishwashing liquid, baby wipes, tissue paper, first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, deodorant, bottled water and other personal care items.
For more information, call (225) 621-2005 or (225) 621-2000.
Live Well Ascension
A variety of free cancer screenings will be offered during a Live Well Ascension event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 La. 30 West, Gonzales.
The event is being presented by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales, with financing from the Gonzales Area Foundation.
Cancer screenings will include breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin. Food and entertainment will also be available at no cost, along with other health screenings such as blood pressure and glucose checks.
All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening at the event, call (225) 215-1234. All other screenings are open to the public and do not require an appointment. For information, visit marybird.org/livewell.