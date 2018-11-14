BASF recently awarded $5,000 in scholarships to local high school students through its TECH Academy program.
The recipients are Austin Champton, of St. Amant High School; Argelie Nworkie, of East Ascension High School; Collin Parent, of St. Amant High School; Colin Woods, of The Brighton School; and Zack Zeringue, of St. Amant High School.
TECH Academy is a weeklong educational and workforce development summer program that encourages students to learn more about technical and craft careers through experiments, demonstrations, field trips and interactions with industry professionals. From the 36 students that completed the program during the summer of 2018, company leaders selected five BASF TECH Academy scholarship recipients based on their engagement and interest in pursuing technical or craft careers at River Parishes Community College.