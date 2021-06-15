Each year, all Catholic students in public, private and parochial schools grades eight through 12 are invited to participate in the Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. Students are asked to reflect upon and write a 500- to 750-word essay on an assigned topic. This year’s topic was “Finding Strength and Hope by Trusting in God.”
Torrie Schexnaydre, eighth grade religion teacher at St. Theresa Middle, incorporated the essay into her curriculum. ”I really like this essay because the topics are very relatable to my students and their everyday lives,” Schexnaydre said. “The topics chosen encourage my students to dig deep into their faith life and help find out about themselves and their stance in their faith.”
This year, there were two student essays chosen to compete at the council level. Madeline Bourgeois’ essay “Having Faith and Trusting God” was submitted through St. John the Evangelist Council 8342 and Audrey Lanoux’s paper “Glimpses of God” was submitted through St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657. The students were honored with a plaque and a cash prize.
Bourgeois’ essay won top prize at the Baton Rouge Diocesan level as well as first place for the state contest. She was honored with an award and a $200 check. Her essay has been submitted for judging at the national level.
Students work on their papers during class time and at home then submit their completed work to Schexnaydre for a grade. Schexnaydre forwards the essays to the local Knights of Columbus councils to be judged at the council level. Each council may choose a winning paper that will be forwarded to the district level. If a paper wins at the district level, it continues to the state level. The state winners move on to a national competition.