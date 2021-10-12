Sweet potatoes, peeled pecans sale kicks off
Sweet potatoes and peeled pecan halves are on sale in the Ascension 4-H fundraiser.
Orders are being taken through Oct. 26 for pick up at the 4-H office at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16-17.
To order, contact an Ascension Parish 4-Her, the 4-H office or order online at lsuagcenter.com/ascension4h.
All proceeds benefit the Ascension Parish 4-H Foundation to increase scholarships and programs.
Sweet potatoes are $13 for a 10-pound box and $26 for a 40-pound box. Peeled pecans are $30 for a 3-pound box.
For information, call (225) 621-5799.
Donaldsonville cemetery tour raises money for tomb preservation
On Oct. 30, visitors to the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church cemetery will take a walk-through as they listen to stories of those laid to rest in the old cemetery featuring towering, ornate above-ground tombs.
The Joseph Landry Foundation is organizing the tour to raise money to preserve its towering family tomb and other deteriorating tomes.
It will be held immediately following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and can be purchased at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, at the event or by emailing chicknft@cox.net.
Small Business owners of plan Trunk or Treat
Families are invited to a Trunk or Treat Halloween event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
Small business owners will hand out candy and treats.
GOP Roundtable meets Oct. 21
Redistricting and amendments are the topics for the October Ascension GOP Roundtable.
John Couvillon, president of JMC Analytics and Polling, and Daniel Erspamer, CEO of The Pelican Institute, will be the featured speakers at the October Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $22. The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with Pay Pal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or arwrus@aol.com.
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
COVID-19 testing site open in Gonzales
Our Lady of the Lake continues to provide COVID-19 testing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., on the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
For information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.