Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 5-8:
CIVIL SUITS
Kaylie Barclay v. Tutorship.
Bank of America NA v. Kenneth E. Coleman, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Gregory M. Rutherford, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Janine G. Smith, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Matthew W. Kivett, open account.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Gene Simmons, promissory note.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Donya Lewis, contract.
Upgrade Grantor Certificate Trust v. Jose Martinez, promissory note.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Ron Bolding, promissory note.
State of Louisiana v. Laderrias Jarmal Delmore, forfeiture/seizure.
Irene Allen v. Tonya Jones, Alexandria Transportation Co. LLC and Gateway Insurance Co. Inc., damages.
Fund By Meitav Dash LP Pagaya v. Floyd Hodoh, promissory note.
Shamar Brooks v. Geico Casualty Co., Eureka A. Mitchell and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Bank of America NA v. Samantha J. Suel, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Paula F. Mohler, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Ronnie P. Decoteau, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Noe Perez, open account.
Deborah Lynnette Wesley, Wesley Dennis Wesley v. Guardianship, executory judgment.
Peyton D. Drago v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety and License Control and Driver Improvement, judicial review.
Crown Asset Management LLC and Secret Victorias v. Regina Oxford, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC and Mastercard Loft v. Tami Wickboldt, open account.
Cameron Vessell v. Kaden Boyer and Progressive Insurance Co., damages.
State of Louisiana v. Steven C. Hall, forfeiture/seizure.
Michelle T. Bernard v. Financial Indemnity Co., Navarro Juana Trejo and Juana Trejo Navarro, damages.
Lakeisha T. Deloch v. Brandy N. Bureau and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Tracy Smith v. Hoang Thi Le, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
William J. Davidson v. Gray Insurance Co., Wasterwater Treatment of Louisiana and Timothy J. Rogers, damages.
Austin Gautreau v. Progressive Security Ins. Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co. Unisure and Haley Naquin, damages.
Joseph A. Governor and Rowena Rodrigue Governor v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and Stephanie Cooper Gaspard, damages.
Daniel J. Hood v. Joshua Craddock, ABC Insurance Co., of Covington City and Travelers Indemnity Co. of America, damages.
Laurel Wilson v. Horace Mann Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Stewart Clark Walters v. Brittany Elizabeth Walters, divorce.
Delgado Jenifer Dominguez v. Edgar Harrison Hegner, divorce.
Alicia Louise Oliveras v. Efrem John Oliveras, divorce.
Evelyn Noelle Reilly v. Justin Alec Reilly, divorce.
Karina Moore v. Cameron Moore, divorce.
Fenishia Dorsey Favorite v. Christopher K. C. Favorite, divorce.
Laurie M. Landaiche Johnson v. Kristopher David Johnson, divorce.
Megan Blanchard v. Marcus Blanchard, divorce.
Patricia M. Schreifels v. Gerald John Schreifels, divorce.
Kathy Dufour Achee v. Dwayne Anthony Achee, divorce.
Paul Michael Pitre v. Soto Arnelis Crespo and Arnelis Crespo Soto, divorce.
Sherrell B. Austin v. Gene Austin Sr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Calvin Beaman
Succession of Wendell T. Crawford
Succession of Herman Louis Nelson
Succession of Henry J. Landry Sr.
Succession of Marie Antionette Landry
Succession of Michael Barry Crowley
Succession of Pretanga Denice Richardson Aka, Pretanya Denice Richardson