Welcome set for Vietnam veterans
Local veterans are getting together Saturday to honor and welcome home many Vietnam War veterans who were not welcomed when they returned from the war zone.
"These honorable men and women served our country during a time in which their sacrifices were not recognized or valued," event organizers said in a news release.
During the 50th commemorative period of the Vietnam War, organizers want "to show these veterans how grateful we are of their service and dedication."
For more information, call Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.
Medicare improvements explained
Ascension Council on Aging will be hosting a Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 education event for Ascension Parish residents at 10 a.m. March 29 at the Gonzales Senior Center.
COA hosting Senior Prom
The Rotary Club of East Ascension and the Ascension Council on Aging's 11th annual Senior Prom is set from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets are on sale at the Gonzales Senior Center and the Donaldsonville Senior Center.
Faux Stained Glass Painting
The stained glass might be faux, but the fun is real at the Ascension Parish Library. Stained glass art, which can take weeks to create, has a colorful history spanning over thousands of years and is found in architecture all around the world. The library's do it yourself faux version will have all the beauty of real stained glass, but will only take a fraction of the time to create.
Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to create faux stained glass using picture frames and paint at Ascension Parish Library on April 2 in Dutchtown, on April 16 in Gonzales, on April 19 in Donaldsonville and on April 23 in Galvez. Dutchtown, Gonzales, and Donaldsonville programs will take place at 4 p.m. The Galvez program will take place at 6 p.m. For more information on this program, please contact the library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
Spring Fling planned
Ascension Council on Aging will host its annual “Spring Fling” Easter Party on April 18 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m.
An Easter Bonnet Contest and egg hunt are planned. Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun.
Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by April 12. Call the Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750 to make a lunch reservation.