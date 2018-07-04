GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board this week awarded the construction job for the first of three new primary schools coming to the district, with work expected to begin July 5.

The apparent low bidder for the new Bullion Primary School on Sills Drive in Prairieville is Stuart & Co. General Contractors of Baton Rouge, with a bid of $14.8 million.The architect for the school is Remson Haley Herpin, also of Baton Rouge.

Ascension school board goes with recommended architects for new schools DONALDSONVILLE – The Ascension Parish School Board voted Tuesday to hire the architects originally recommended by its staff to build two new p…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The primary school is expected to be completed by the start of the 2019-20 school year.

"We're trying really hard to be ready for August of 2019," Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, said after the School Board's meeting Tuesday.

Ascension Parish residents, through an online survey this spring, chose red and black as the school colors and a bear cub mascot for Bullion Primary.

A new middle school on Bluff Road and two other new primary schools, on Germany Road and La. 73, are in the design phase.

Bidding is expected to be held in October for the new middle school, according to the School Board's website. The bidding for the two other primary schools is expected to be held early in 2019.

The construction of all four new schools, including Bullion Primary, will be funded by a 15.08-mill property tax that voters agreed to extend in 2016.