Soccer tourney planned
Ascension Flight Soccer Club is hosting the Ascension Fall Classic on Sept. 16-18 at Cajun Industries Soccer Complex at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Food Truck Fest
Bearded Events and Colonial Stables are hosting a Food Truck Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the stables, 38297 Cornerview Road, in Gonzales.
Election Commissioner school
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Morris Hanna announced that her office is holding a new election commissioner school at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Gonzales courthouse building and at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.
Only one session is required to complete the training. For information, visit www.ascensionclerk.com or call (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.
Faucheux set to speak at September Ascension GOP Roundtable
Tommy Faucheux, president of Louisiana Midcontinent Oil and Gas Association, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Faucheux, who has a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations with a minor in political science from Loyola University in New Orleans, has experience managing state government affairs and policy matters.
Cost for the lunch is $25, collected at the door. Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP by calling (225) 921-5187 or emailing arwrus@aol.com.
River Road African Museum celebrates 25 years
River Road African American Museum is celebrating its 28th anniversary Sept. 24 in New Orleans with The Black Magic Show.
The show will feature magician Ran’D Shine, a silent auction and an evening of entertainment.
Museum patrons unable to attend in person can still join the celebration by participating in the monthlong virtual auction that will launch Aug. 24. The auction will feature a historical collection of artifacts, vintage magazines, dolls and action figures, African statues and masks and sports memorabilia.
All donations and a portion of auction proceeds will benefit the museum, allowing it to continue service to the families and tourists visiting the River Parishes.
For information visit the museum's website at africanamericanmuseum.org.