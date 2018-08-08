Thunder and rain did not deter parents from bringing more than 70 children Saturday to the East Ascension Sportsman’s League’s 58th annual Kids Fishing Rodeo in Dutchtown.
The free event, held at Twin Lakes Mobile Estate Park, was open to children ages 2-14.
“The love of fishing is determined by whether or not parents bring them out to fish,” Fishing Rodeo Chairwoman Bettye Lambert said. “We have a lot of parents who fished here when they were children and they are passing on the tradition.”
Doughnuts, hot dogs and jambalaya were available to participants.
The rules stated participants must have a cane pole or rod and reel, and live bait. EASL provided crickets, but any other live bait could be used. Prizes were given to participants and trophies were awarded for biggest fish and most fish caught in each age category.
Haley Brown, of Gonzales, brought her three daughters Kennedi, 10, Emma, 6, and Eden, 4, to the rodeo.
“I used to fish here as a kid,” Brown said. “I came out here starting when I was eight years old until the cutoff age. I just wanted to pass this on to my daughters.
“Today is teaching patience and giving them something to love.”
Matt Daigle, a 10-year EASL member from Gonzales, used the event to spend time with his grandson, Timothy, 9.
“I try to come out here every year with my grandkids,” Daigle said. “I like to bring them outdoors. A thing like fishing teaches them to keep out of trouble.
“Today’s weather is terrible, but it’s still fun for them. Even before I had grandkids old enough for the rodeo, I liked to come out here and help.”
The rainy elements did not stop Tina Hanson, of Prairieville, from bringing her 9-year-old son Patrick to the fishing rodeo.
“I didn’t think twice about coming out here even with the rain,” Hanson said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid myself. When I was younger, the pond was full of trees and you had to find special spots to fish.”
Lambert said the rodeo is an introduction to the rewards of fishing for participants.
“It’s a great feeling of accomplishment to catch a fish,” Lambert said. “Some kids are more into it than others, but it gets them away from their electronic screens for a while.”
Lambert said the league “hopes the rodeo continues to grow because we have people who fish who are aging. We need others to continue this when we no longer can.
“It takes the league members and a lot of volunteers and sponsors to make today happen,” Lambert said. “We do this with help from a lot of people.”
Dane Bourgeois, of EASL, said the owners of the Twin Lakes Mobile Estate Park and pond always welcome the group with open arms. Bourgeois said, “We appreciate what they do to help us.
“The league members and local businesses come together and everybody helps and it works out.”
For more information about EASL events, visit www.easlonline.org.