A video created by a group of students in the gifted and talented program at Gonzales Middle School has won 10 laptop computers for a school makerspace through the Make It Real competition sponsored by the Tinkercad 3D design app and the Autodesk 3D design software company. It is one of eight entries winning honorable mentions in the contest.
Student Anthony Comeaux is the principal creator of the stop-motion video, made using a salvaged iPhone, Legos, and concepts drawn from a class discussion of the Make It Real application questions. His classmates nominated his video as their entry in the contest and went on to write a script, record audio and add background music.
The students, taught by Aimee Perrodin, are now working on an application to Real World Scholars for their own education corporation, where they will continue to develop ideas and create products to promote a cause. Their current project includes 3D printing objects to sell and raise money for charity. In March, they raised $425 for the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Gonzales through sales of 3D prints, baked goods and Ay-Jay’s lemonade.