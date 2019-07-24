THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
ART TALK WITH MALAIKA FAVORITE: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Malaika Favorite is a visual artist and writer from Geismar who works mainly with oil, acrylic and watercolor and has experimented with folded canvas and the written word as another dimension of a painting's text. Her artwork can be found in major collections across the United States. Favorite will discuss her art and poetry. Her art is on display at the Dutchtown branch throughout July. For information, call (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card. For more information, visit cabelas.com.
BOOKS AND BRUSHES: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. The library will show you how to use acrylics to paint a simple predesigned masterpiece. This program is intended for adults ages 18 and up. Registration is required for the program by calling (225) 622-3339.
LIFESHARE BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Donate blood at Cabela's with LifeShare and will a free "Shark Week Blood Donor" T-shirt and free fried pickles from Sammy's Grill.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CLASSIC ARMS PRODUCTIONS GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria and related items at discount prices. $9 for adults, $1 for children ages 11-6. Under 18 admitted with parent only. Law enforcement officer in uniform admitted free. Visit http://capgunshows.com/gonzales-la-gun-show/.
FAMILY SUMMER EVENT: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A weekend scheduled for outdoor family fun. Featuring workshops on outdoor activities, family activities and crafts. Recommended for kids ages 8-12. Also featuring a family game area. Visit Cabelas.com.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Library, Dutchtown branch. Singers, songwriters, poets and musicians may perform.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Aug. 1
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.