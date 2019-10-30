THURSDAY
HEALTH FAIR EXPO: 8 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Join the Capital Area Agency on Aging as it hosts the annual Health Fair Expo at Lamar-Dixon. Numerous free health screenings will be offered and educational materials and handouts will be available. To register, visit capitalaaa.org. For more information call Dusty at (225) 928-8760.
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
BOO WITH THE BADGE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Fire District 1, and many local businesses and organizations will join our Family Night festivities for safe Trick-or-Treating, games, food, and carnival rides. $15 ride all night bracelet special for Family Night only.
TRICK-OR-TREATING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tanger Outlet, 2100 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales. Featuring candy, DJ dance-alongs, giveaways and gelato.
TRICK-OR-TREATING: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring a burlap bag craft, games, photos and a Halloween parade at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Birds & Berries Home Decor, 13076 La. 44, Gonzales. Featuring snacks and outdoor vendors too. Extra parking at LA Fireworks.
LIVE WELL FOR ASCENSION: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Medical Plaza, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., Gonzales. Free cancer screenings for breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin. Blood pressure and glucose checks, BMI screenings, food, music and fun activities for the entire family.
FORTNITE "IN REAL LIFE": 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. For tweens. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT TO EXCEL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Adult Program. (225) 622-3339.
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Bod Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, mango, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. (225) 647-3955.
Nov. 7
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
DISCOVERING EMAILS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on practice. (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.