Check out these events and programs at the Ascension Parish Library.
WINTER READING CHALLENGE: The Ascension Parish Library is one of hundreds of libraries across the United States offering incentives for bookworms who read the most books during January. Books read can be tallied at the library's Beanstack page, myAPL.beanstack.org, or on a print log that can be picked up at any Ascension Parish Library location. Penguin Random House is sponsoring this Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge and offering awards to top-performing libraries and schools. Locally, the Ascension Parish Library will hold grand prize drawings Feb. 4 at all four locations. Each book logged will earn one chance in the drawing, up to a maximum of 31. Prizes for children 12 and younger will be household membership passes to the BREC Zoo, including an annual train pass. Prizes for teens from 13 through 17 will be season passes to Blue Bayou Water Park, and prizes for adults will be Instant Pots. For information call the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, or in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Hickley Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23
- Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 6211 La. 73, Geismar, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23
- The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 28
- New River United Methodist Church, 46040 La. 22, St. Amant, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: Adult crafters will gather at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Coffee and assorted equipment will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns to get you started. The library has partnered with Creativebug to provide free access to thousands of arts and craft video classes. For more information about the monthly craft club or how to access Creativebug, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
IDITAROD TALK: The 938-mile Iditarod sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, will start on March 7. To learn more about the race, hear from Iditarod racer Karen Land, and meet a sled dog, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Land will talk to all ages about her days racing in the Iditarod, and show off her gear, sled … and dog. For information, or to register, call (225) 647-3955.
BLACK WOMEN AS LEADERS: Lori L. Martin, a professor of sociology and African and African American studies at LSU, will give a talk, "Black Women as Leaders: Challenging and Transforming Society," at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Martin is author of "Black Women as Leaders," which analyzes the commitment of contemporary black women to social justice issues from the perspective of adaptive leadership. The book also breaks new ground by revealing how black women suffer from the devaluation and vilification of their engagement in the practice of leadership in private settings such as in religious and institutional settings. The presentation will be followed by a book signing. For information or to register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: A craft program for students in grades six through 12 will kick off Random Acts of Kindness Week at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will spread a little joy in the world by painting rocks to leave out as happy surprises for others to find, or creating cards for people who could use a smile. For information, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A board game night for adults centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will be able to create their own characters and play through a custom-made, book-themed game for Level One adventurers. All necessary supplies will be provided. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION: AARP Louisiana will host a fraud prevention workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The discussion will focus on how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud in order to protect yourself and your family. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
BOOK FACE CONTEST: The Ascension Parish Library is accepting entries through Feb. 28 for its Show Us Your Book Face contest. Participants will join book lovers from around the world in creating and sharing book faces: photographs in which the photographer manually lines up a model’s face or other body part with a book cover in an effort to make the two blend into one. Entries, labeled with the participant’s name, phone number and city, must be sent to myAPLbookface@gmail.com by Feb. 28. Submissions will be displayed and voted upon March 4-14, both at the library’s website and at all library locations. Winners will be chosen based on two categories: popular vote and staff pick; each will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. For information, call the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, or visit www.myAPL.org.