DEMCO announced the Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, a new community initiative for DEMCO ninth and 10th grade member-students, a news release said.
Designed to educate and promote understanding of the cooperative business model, principles, and practices, YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational opportunity organized and sponsored by DEMCO, a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative.
“Enrichment programs and scholarships target the next generation of co-op leaders,” says Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager. “We know that when we invest in youth, we invest in our future.”
Other annual DEMCO-sponsored community programs include the Youth Tour essay contest for 11th grade member-students and scholarship opportunities for high school seniors.
YCAP aims to foster positive ideas and values among youth about cooperatives, cooperative governance, and the seven cooperative business principles.
“While program objectives are to educate and promote the cooperative way of doing business among youth, it will also provide a fun learning experience for students to enhance leadership, problem-solving and interpersonal relationship skills,” said Chanon Martin, community relations specialist.
Twelve students will be selected to participate from the seven parishes served by DEMCO: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana. Program participation requires ambassadors to participate in a total of six meetings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DEMCO Headquarters Office, 16262 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 in addition to one off-campus service project activity.
Ambassadors will have a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Cooperative Enterprise Teen Leadership Conference held at Grant Walker Education Center in Pollock, Louisiana scheduled for March 2022.
For information or to apply by Nov. 19, visit www.DEMCO.org/community.