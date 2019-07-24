Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 8-12:
CIVIL SUITS
Brandon Reider, Priscilla Reider v. Tutorship, tutorship.
Riley Richard v. Tutorship.
Adrian Smith v. Doneisha Atkinson and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Citibank Na v. Cedric Keith Ford, open account.
Essential Federal Credit Union Fka and Dow Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Rachel R. Morris, executory judgment.
Bank of America Na v. Ricardo Lacdan Yap, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Daniel L. Biggs, executory process.
Norco Construction LLC v. Bruce Wiley and Cindy Wiley, damages.
Discover Bank v. David J. Carubba and Judy Carubba, moneys due.
Discover Bank v. Willie M. Johnson, moneys due.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Zachary M. Elisar, contract.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Sharnita R. Lowery aka Sharnita Renese Lowery, executory judgment.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. Efstathios Casternopoulos, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Albert Sublet Jr., United Fire & Indemnity Co. and Deltronics Inc., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Raven Jones, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Keri Runnels, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Billy Bolinger, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Criss, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dustin M. Diez, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lekeitha S. Lewis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Felica Ennis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brian R. Arceneaux, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Starla Guffey and Joey Gilreath, contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Seth Henderson, open account.
Citibank Na v. Ihssan S. Alkadi, open account.
Bank of New York Mellon Fka and Bank of New York As Trustee v. Alphonse G. Brown aka Alphonse Brown, Birdie G.O. Phelps Brown aka Birdie Gayle Phelps aka Birdie G. Phelps aka Birdie Phelps aka Birdie Gayle Owens aka Birdie G. Owens aka Birdie Owens aka Birdie Gayle Brown aka Birdie G. Brown aka Birdie Brown aka Birdie Owens Phelps aka Birdie O. Phelps aka Birdie Owens Brown aka Birdie O. Brown aka Birdie Phelps Brown aka Birdie P. Brown, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lashonda A. Lewis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dominique Narcisse, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Wade Lilly, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Erin Lambert, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charles Logue, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Blackburn Susan, open account.
Justine P. Armstrong v. Sylvia M. Champagne and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Us Bank National Association v. Richard Quinn aka Richard Quinn Jay, Paula S. Richard aka Paula Suzanne Nezat Richard, executory process.
Jaylon Edwards v. Jarmond Skidmore and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., executory judgment.
Devin Ball v. Dylan Gaudet, damages.
Libertas Tax Fund LLC v. Eli Lathan and Thomas Floyd, quiet tax title.
Alice L. Dimm v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co, (individual on behalf of) Troy M. Abadie, (individual on behalf of) Danielle B. Abadie, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Scott Ray Denoux, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana Inc dba Tower Loan of Donaldsonville v. Vonzell Daggs, executory judgment.
2-long LLC and Composite Architectural Design Systems v. Barney Arceneaux and Clay Stafford, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Jordan D. Keller, executory process.
Christian Lodge v. Allstate Insurance Co., James R. Badeaux and Metropolitan Property & Casualty Ins., damages.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Mamie Vitale Deen, Peggy Brohn, Carl Rupert Deen Jr., Wiese Susan Ruby Hooks, Robert Earl Hooks Jr., Destin Darrold Hooks and Ronald Lynn Hooks, quiet tax title.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Tignal Paul Rand and Janie Hickman Rand, quiet tax title.
Action Industries Inc v. Innophos Inc., open account.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. Bonaventure Alicia and Geico, damages.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co v. Caleb Rubin and Occidental Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ethel Joseph, executory process.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Joseph Waxley and Robin Waxley, promissory note.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Megan Guitrau, executory process.
Kiehesia Q. Lathers, Adarrial D.J. Smylie and Peyton Jeremy Minor Jackson v. Custody, tutorship.
Synchrony Bank v. Jacob Belgard, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Wendy Williams, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Chad Cavalier, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Jerrold Moser, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Shelita Simon, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Manuel V. Cardosa aka Manuel Cardosa, executory process.
Synchrony Bank v. Alyssa Dardar, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Derek J. Wilkinson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Gerardo Alfaro, open account.
Libertas Tax Fund I LLC v. Leroy J. Laiche Jr., Christie L. Mayeux, Staci L. Essam, United States of America, United States of America Department Treasury, State of Louisiana and Louisiana State of Department of Revenue, quiet tax title.
FAMILY SUITS
Vickie Graham Chauvin v. Thomas William Chauvin, divorce.
Garrett Pinciotti v. Daniela Pinciotti, divorce.
Stacie Guillot George v. Alfred Earl George III, divorce.
Destiny McBride, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Charles Scott, child support.
Taylor Jean Allen v. Zachary Allen, divorce.
Rodneisha Patterson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ravon Kennard, child support.
Richard Brandon Williams v. Tiffany Williams, divorce.
Shawn Patterson v. Markell Patterson, divorce.
Bailey A. Rabai v. Jarrett C. Rabai, divorce.
Brandon Micah Dufren v. Sandy Marie Babin Dufren, divorce.
Holly Blanchard Villa v. Alcocer Villa Jesus Cruz aka Villa Jesus Cruz Alcocer, divorce.
Herbert Joseph Reine v. Kayla Luceann Reine, divorce.
Christopher Geren Brooks v. Judith Kay Brooks, divorce.
Tonya Stelly v. Herman Stelly, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Johnny Andrew Akin Sr.
Succession of Robert Wayne Avery
Succession of Denise T. Hampshire
Succession of Gerald Estate Of Borrello Jr.
Succession of Allen K. Woodward, Barbara Duplessis Woodward,
Succession of Ophelia Henry
Succession of Sterling J. Fife
Succession of Alverdia Duplush