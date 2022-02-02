REV Broadband recently sprung some seasonal surprises on a couple of nonprofits who have been supporting and are continuing to aid Hurricane Ida-impacted communities since the storm’s landfall.
Representatives from both organizations were invited to individual meetings to discuss the potential of filming a production about their work in the community, specifically in the form of aiding residents impacted by Ida. In the place of a meeting, the nonprofit representatives were surprised with a donation made on behalf of REV’s executive leadership. REV is the parent company of RTC, Eatel, Eatel Business, Vision Communications and VENYU.
Upon arrival, representatives from Bless Your Heart and St. John United Way were instead surprised with a giant ceremonial check presented by various members of REV's leadership team.
“We continue to hear so much about the great work these two organizations continue to do — bringing positive, lasting impact to the communities we serve and live within,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV Broadband/Vision Communications. “It’s not only an honor to be able to present these donations to such deserving organizations, but to do so on behalf of our 400 employees really makes this rewarding.”
Bless Your Heart is a Larose-based nonprofit that supports and enriches lives and inspires hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the bayou region, a news release said.
St. John United Way unites people and resources to create lasting changes in St. John the Baptist Parish by focusing on health, education and financial stability for a better life.