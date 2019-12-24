The end of the year is a time for reflection and a look back at the events and people who impacted our lives. Let's take a walk down memory lane as we share our favorite stories of the year, the ones that made us think and appreciate life in Ascension Parish.
It's also a time to thank our readers for sharing these stories with us and encourage those who enjoy this community news section to continue letting us know about interesting happenings in the area.
This week, we'll take a look at the first half of the year.
January
Advocate writer George Morris told the story of Gonzales steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack who won his second Profession Rodeo Cowboys Association Wrangler National Finals Rodeo title in December 2018, and a check for more than $250,000. We've followed Tyler's career for several years and watched him grow up in the rodeo arena.
In the Jan. 24 issue of The Ascension Advocate, Advocate writer Ellyn Couvillion shared the story of the Full of Grace Cafe at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The cafe is a place where those in the community who need it can find a friendly smile, free home-cooked meal or a word of encouragement.
We publish lots of stories about volunteerism, including one about BASF and other groups conducting a mobile food pantry in Donaldsonville as part of the Weekend of Service project to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
February
Writer Wendy Loup and Advocate photographer Bill Feig sent a few hours in early February with the livestock exhibitors at the South Central Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. They came away with lots of information about and photos of goats, hogs, chickens and cows.
The first Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Special Olympics Louisiana Polar Plunge fundraiser since the death of longtime organizer Col. Ward Webb, was the subject of writer Jacqueline DeRobertis' Feb. 21 story, which shared memories Polar Plunge participants had about Webb's generosity and dedication to the event.
March
It's always nice to hear about the success of a local teen. A March story highlighted the accomplishments of Mackenzie Graham, who played Nancy Drew's best friends in the movie "Nancy Drew and the Hidden Starcase." To add to the excitement, Makenzie and her family celebrated her achievement with a red carpet premiere in Baton Rouge.
April
An April 11 article shared the story of a different kind of senior prom — one for residents 60 and older. The senior prom is an annual event hosted by the Council on Aging.
May
Farm Day at Becky Petite's family farm always draws a crowd and is one of our favorite annual events. The Petite family started the event 14 years ago when Becky brought her special needs students to her family farm for a fun day with the animals. Later, she expanded the day to include anyone.
June
Life was a beach party in a photo assignment Feig took on at the annual Gatoritte Mini Clinic at St. Amant High. The Gatorettes summer camp had a beach party theme for children ages 3 and older.