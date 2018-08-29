Griffins football to rely on leadership and team chemistry in 2018
The Dutchtown Griffins finished 7-5 and won a playoff game in 2017 under first-year head coach Guy Mistretta. Mistretta knows wins and losses are what people look at, but he likes how his team has responded to the new staff.
“The guys bought in early, and the coaching staff has worked hard in the offseason to prepare us,” said Mistretta.
The Griffins lost 16 starters, including quarterback Ben Mays (Cornell), wide receiver Noah Gray (Indiana Wesleyan University) and tight end Brandon Davies (Oberlin College) on offense. Stepping into the quarterback role will be senior Dre Monroe. Monroe took over in week nine after Mays was injured and led the Griffins to a playoff win. Monroe is a dual-threat QB and showed poise late in the season.
Playmakers on the outside include wide receiver Terry Matthews and running back Blayden Louis. Center Riley Lawrence anchors the line that also returns left tackle Harley Huang. Two-way player Jordan Jackson will play wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner. Jackson recently gave a verbal commitment to McNeese in Lake Charles.
The defense returns five starters but lost some outstanding players in defensive end Briant Parker (Southern Arkansas), linebacker Jacoby Johnson and defensive back Van’Shon Grayson. Leading the defense will be defensive end Hayden Willis, who has excelled in the offseason program.
"Hayden is our leader on defense and in the weight room. He is a worker,” Mistretta said.
Nose guard Shane Levy, linebacker Reggie Spears, defensive back Lamarcus Jones and Jackson are returning starters. A newcomer to watch on defense is Johmel Jolla, who will play linebacker in the 3-4 defense.
Kicker Cohen Parent returns and has a strong leg apparent with a 51 yard field goal in the spring game. Parent made a 37-yarder to beat Lutcher 24-21 last season. Senior Devon Teer is the new punter for the Griffins.
The predistrict schedule includes Walker, Central and Lutcher, all tough games. The Griffins district schedule includes parish rivals St. Amant and East Ascension, plus Division 1 power Catholic High.
Mistretta and his staff consistently preach to be better than the day before, something the players are buying into. "Great leadership and team chemistry will be keys for our success, we will need these qualities due to our lack of experience," Mistretta said.
The Griffins improved by four games in the win column from 2016 to 2017, look for more of the same from this team, they will get better each day.
Record Last season: 7-5
Lost to West Monroe in the Regional round of the 5A playoffs
Offense: Spread
QB Dre Monroe, Sr.
RB Blayden Louis, Jr.
WR Eric Coleman, Sr.
WR Dajan Watkins, Jr.
WR Terry Matthews, Sr.
TE Jadyn McKinney, Jr.
LT Harley Huang, Sr.
LG Jacob Williams, Sr.
C Riley Lawrence, Jr.
RG Michael Periera, Jr.
RT Kade Goodman, Jr.
Defense: 3-4
DE Hayden Willis, Sr.
NG Shane Levy, Sr.
DE Jyron Blakes, Jr.
LB Johmel Jolla, Jr.
LB Reggie Spears, Sr.
LB Tavian Bishop, Sr.
CB Logan Scott, Jr.
CB Jordan Jackson, Sr.
SS Brett Latiolais, Jr.
SS Jordan Spears, Jr.
FS Lamarcus Jones, Sr.
Kicker Cohen Parent, Jr.
Punter Devon Teer, Sr.
Strength: Strong defense and kicking game
Area to improve in: Development of chemistry and leadership
Dutchtown
Coach: Guy Mistretta (123-49)
2017: 7-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*LT Harley Huang (5-10, 225, Sr.), LG Jacob Williams (6-1, 230, Sr.), *C Riley Lawrence (6-2, 240, Jr.), RG Michael Periera (5-10, 225, Jr.), RT Kade Goodman (5-10, 240, Jr.), TE Jadyn McKinney (6-1, 185, Jr.), *WR Terry Matthews (5-9, 165, Sr.), WR Dajan Watkins (5-7, 165, Jr.), WR Eric Coleman (6-0, 165, Sr.), RB Blayden Louis (5-10, 170, Jr.), QB Dre Monroe (6-0, 190, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Hayden Willis (5-11, 200 Sr.), *NT Shane Levy (5-11, 250, Sr.), DE Jyron Blakes (5-11, 195, Jr.), LB Johmel Jolla (5-10, 185, Jr.), *LB Reggie Spears (5-10, 185, Sr.), LB Tavian Bishop (5-11, 180, Sr.), CB Logan Scott (5-7, 150, Jr.), *CB Jordan Jackson (5-9, 145, Sr.), SS Brett Latiolais (5-8, 155, Jr.), SS Jordan Spears (5-9, 160, Jr.), FS Lamarcus Jones (5-10, 170, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Walker
Sept. 7 Central
Sept. 14 at Covington
Sept. 21 Sci Academy
Sept. 28 Lutcher
Oct. 5 at East Ascension*
Oct. 12 at St. Amant*
Oct. 19 Broadmoor*
Oct. 26 at Catholic-BR*
Nov. 1 McKinley*
*--denotes district game